Ana Nikolić honestly reflected on the downfalls and bad period in the past period, because life surprised her with many things.

Source: Instagram/ananikolicofficial

Singer Ana Nikolić has suffered various blows in recent years and it is more than obvious that she is not the same Ana from the beginning of her musical career. The long break made many people think that she was retiring from the scene forever, however, Ana surprised everyone and scheduled a solo concert in the Arena on October 7 with the message that she is coming back stronger than ever.

Recently, information appeared in the media that she allocated a lot of money for treatment at a clinic abroad, in order to cleanse the body of various toxins that have accumulated over the years. Now she admitted that her colleague persuaded her to do so, and she also referred to her divorce from Stefan Đurić Rasta, with whom she has a daughter, Tara.

“I want to leave. Emina Jahović suggested me a clinic. I don’t know who got divorced and it was really great. I saw fear in Tara’s eyes and a distrust of me. I felt likenot to give up music, but to destroy Ana Nikolić, so that she doesn’t exist.I don’t know where my tears come from anymore…“, Ana told, among other things, in her confession in “Première Weekend Special”.

The singer recently explained what kind of institution it is, because many thought it was a rehab clinic. “That’s the place where I want to go, it’s not a clinic, it’s more like a spa. I don’t want to sound like a grandma (laughs), and it’s a detox from cigarettes, corona and other things… This is not a clinic for rehab,” she said. then for Pink.rs.

