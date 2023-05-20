Ana Pendić 26 years ago and now | Fun

Do you remember Pink’s famous jingle from the nineties? She was a model and promotional face of Pink Television, and has been with this media company for more than 20 years.

Izvor: YouTube/ CyberGoggy /printscreen

Back in 1997, she was part of a promo spot Pink Television and surely many of you well remember the song and the mannequin she was with in the video. She is the presenter still present today on “pink” television, but she has been blonde for years and hosts one of the most watched shows.

It is in question Ana Pendic (Radoš), presenter of the show “Paparazzo Hunting”which is broadcast on Thursdays on Pink, and if you remember it from this time of twenty six years agoyou’ll realize that she hasn’t really changed much.

In addition to not being black anymore, she still has long hair and has not undergone major cosmetic corrections like most of her colleagues.



Ana Pendić – Pink jingle Izvor: youtube/ CyberGoggy

Ana was leading model of the “Klik” fashion studio, and regularly appeared in television jingles and videos. She started her leading career as a weather forecast presenter, and then she was a “Lotto” girl. At one time, she also hosted “Shoppingaholics”, a it has been on Pink for more than twenty years – still today as the leading face of “Paparazzo hunting”.

She gave birth to a girl in 2013 and today she enjoys a harmonious marriage with her husband Vojkan Radoš, whom she married in 2011. Even today, he is one of the favorite faces of TV Pink.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!