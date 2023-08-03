Ana Petrović nutritionist about the best breakfast | Magazine

How skipping breakfast affects our health and what the best first meal looks like, explained nutritionist Ana Petrović.

There are various morning habits of people. While some people like to start the morning with a glass of water or coffee, others cannot imagine starting the day without breakfast. Who is right? Research shows that those who skip breakfast shorten their lifespan. Is it really so, how does an average Serbian breakfast affect health and what does the best first meal look like, Ana Petrović, the most famous Serbian nutritionist, explained in the show “150 minutes” on Prva. When asked what he thought, Fr kačamak, kajmak, prosciutto, bun or burek for breakfast, she said:

“It’s perfectly fine for children to eat that, to eat a more caloric meal because they spend a lot of time. If we look at people who have cardiovascular problems and chronic diseases, then they should be more careful about the combination. Epidemiological studies have been dealing with skipping a lot lately. meals and associate with cardiometabolic disorders, with an increased risk of obesity and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and insulin resistance. Everything is individual, it depends a lot on whether we eat this kind of food every day or have a rotation, i.e. intake of all seven food groups at the same time,” said the nutritionist.

Skipping breakfast affects women more than men.

“There is a study that followed a group of people who were on a proper diet and a group of people who skipped breakfast. The people who skipped breakfast did not have the same results as those who ate regularly. Even, on a monthly basis, people who had regular meals lost weight faster, up to two kilograms“, said Ana Petrović and added:

“Just by skipping breakfast, especially women, have a high risk of alopecia, hair loss, due to nutritional imbalance, due to insufficient intake of protein in the diet. Then, often there is an absence of the menstrual cycle because there is not enough intake of fat-soluble lipid vitamins. Women generally throw out all the fat, and that it is not good for the menstrual cycle, nor for the work of sex hormones, nor for memory and mood“, explained the nutritionist.

What foods contain vitamins?

“They are found in all foods. Vitamins and minerals are found in fats, proteins and carbohydrates. These can be kačamak and cream. Vitamin D exists only in fattier foods. Vitamins and minerals are found in fresh fruits and vegetables, fibers in cereals, oatmeal, wholemeal bread, but again, if someone has gastrointestinal disturbances, white bread will suit them better,” explained the nutritionist.

How do we know that we don’t like the food?

“Very often there is dyspepsia, regurgitation of stomach contents, heartburn, gastritis, pain in the gastrointestinal tract. That is why it is necessary to use foods that contain bifidobacteria and lactobacteria, which are mainly found in dairy products and fiber. The guardian of our immune system is the stomach. If we skip breakfast, every stress during the day accumulates on the stomach“, pointed out Ana Petrović.

Recommendation for breakfast

“I recommend it for breakfast cereals, especially oatmeal because they contain soluble fibers, beta-glucan that maintains a normal blood sugar level and improves the ratio of bad LDL cholesterol to good HDL cholesterol. There are people who do not like sweet breakfast. Then it is ideal omelette with spinach. I do not recommend the combination of two proteins in the same meal, for example, eggs and mushrooms. In combination with vegetables – yes. Also, how the omelet is prepared is very important. Oil oxidizes at high temperatures and creates toxic compounds that are ingested. It is much better to prepare everything on water, a at the end add a tablespoon or two of olive or linseed oil“, advised nutritionist Ana Petrović.

