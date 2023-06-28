Ana Rajković on the Qatar affair | Fun

The wife of Predrag Rajković once again referred to the affair that broke out during the championship in Qatar

Source: Instagram / rajkovic__ana

Ana Rajković, the wife of goalkeeper Predrag Rajković, during the World Cup in Qatar, found herself at the center of a scandal, when rumors spread on a social network that she was intimate with certain football players.

Ana denied all those stories, and now she revealed how the whole story affected her, but also her family.

“Probably if it had happened when I was not in such a moment in my life, I would have been very shaken, it would have been incredibly scary for me. But considering that at that moment I was going through the most difficult period of my life, it simply could not shake me as gossip, as something that was talked about, because my son’s health was in the first place and he needed me as a support and like someone who will be smiling 24 hours a day and there, for the first time in my life, I didn’t pick up the phone, it wasn’t that important to me. Not to me, but to no one from my environment, least of all to our family,” said Ana, and then she looked back at the women who released that story to the media.



See description

I CALLED THEM TO SEE WHAT THEY WERE DOING, THEY STARTED JUSTIFYING IMMEDIATELY! Ana Rajković on the women who set up the “Qatar affair” for her

Hide description

Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/rajkovic__ana/printscreenNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

“The women who released it knew very well that my son was in the hospital, that he was unwell, so they probably used that moment when I wasn’t there to advertise. When I heard that it was going to come out, who started it, I called the same people to see what it was all about. That’s where the excuses started, of course, ‘It’s not me, it’s like this, it turned out to be me’. I really wasn’t interested in it anymore, I broke off contact and that’s it,” said Ana to “IDJ”

BONUS VIDEO:

02:55 ANA RAJKOVIĆ ON THE PICTURE THAT ENTIRE EUROPE IS BUZZING ABOUT: This is how the photo of little Relja and Messi was created Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

