Ana Rajković showed off her sculpted figure at her husband’s game, and in a conversation with her followers revealed how she saved her marriage

Izvor: nstagram/rajkovic_ana

Ana Rajković, wife of Serbian football player Predrag Rajković, is active on social networks where she daily posts pictures from her private life, new collections of her children’s clothing brand, but also where she answers numerous questions from followers.

Yesterday, Ana first filmed the styling she wore in the box and looked at her husband – a cream, knitted costume from which silicone breasts decorated with chains were sticking out, and then she answered the questions of the followers. Since earlier, during the Qatar affair, she showed that she has no hair on her tongue, Ana mentioned “marriage destroyers” and “whores” this time as well.

One follower asked her “if she and Peđa had crises or disagreements in their marriage”, to which Ana replied: “Never! All the enemies, destroyers of marriages and shit only made us stronger and I thank them for that”.

Another follower asked her “what does he do all day without work”, and Ana replied “that she has a lot of money and that she can hire him as a warehouse worker in her company”.

Check out the questions and answers, as well as beautiful Ana’s styling:

