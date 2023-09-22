Anabel Lee, review of her album We Win Losing (2023)

Almost three years have passed since the debut of Anabel Lee, a time that the Terrassa band has taken advantage of perfectly to fully grease “We win by losing”, their second album. On this occasion they present us with an album made up of eleven compositions in which they once again have Carlos Hernández Nombela as producer to take to a new level that sound that veers between punk-pop, new wave and indie and that has already been become the band’s great hallmark.

You can tell that it’s been a while since its beginnings when it comes to lyrics. The band has stopped being so explicit in its songs to give a much fresher air to the new pieces, both in theme and in the way of writing. Something that is clearly seen in “Drama in Sonorama”, in which, together with Maren, they explain a story to which we are the ones who have to make sense. But that does not mean that they leave aside their more punk vein, you just have to listen to the first phrase of “You disgust me” to realize that that spirit is still intact. But, in general, the album, despite the great guitars it contains, has a great tone of musical melancholic.

The aspect in which they have matured the most is, without a doubt, the sound, in part thanks to the incorporation of a bassist into the lineup officially. Now they sound much more like a band than before, something that has allowed them to dare to delve into different textures as shown in “Broken glass” o “Sorrows and regrets.”

Con “We win by losing”, Anabel Lee They have gone from being a promise to becoming a reality within the national panorama. Now they have ahead of them the best thing they know how to do, defend these new songs live in which they will take us directly to the “Pogo, fun and feeling.”