[The Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Chen Ting comprehensive report) Wednesday (August 24) marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea. Although the two countries have become important trading partners for each other, South Koreans have increasingly negative views of Beijing. Experts believe that China and South Korea will drift further apart due to differences in political systems and values.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review (link), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Qingdao on August 9. Wang Yi mentioned in the talks that Confucius said “at thirty, standing up”, the implication seems to be that South Korea should be more independent from the United States in terms of diplomacy.

Park Zhen also quoted Confucius in his response. He said: “A gentleman is harmonious but different.” This means that a gentleman can live in harmony with others, but not blindly agree.

The turbulent exchanges illustrate the divisions between South Korea and the Chinese regime at a time of heightened U.S.-China rivalry.

The day after the foreign ministers’ meeting, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement without authorization, claiming that South Korea agreed to the “three no restrictions” policy and would restrict the use of the THAAD system deployed at US military bases in South Korea. The unilateral and aggressive actions of the CCP have aroused strong dissatisfaction with the South Korean authorities. Many South Koreans believe that the CCP is an arrogant regime. (understand more)

After World War II, China and South Korea had no official travel for more than 40 years, and there were fierce conflicts with each other. Relations reached a low point during the Korean War, when China aided the North Korean army and viewed South Korea as an enemy.

The turning point between the two countries came in the late 1980s, when the then President of South Korea, Roh Tae-woo, took the 1988 Olympic Games as an opportunity to implement the “Northern Foreign Policy”, and successively established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union, the Communist Party of China and other countries in the socialist camp.

Deng Xiaoping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party at the time, supported the establishment of diplomatic relations with South Korea. Deng Xiaoping believed that this move would not only promote trade with South Korea and boost China‘s economic growth, but also cut off the relationship between South Korea and Taiwan.

China and South Korea formally established diplomatic relations in 1992, which dramatically affected the security environment in East Asia. After Seoul normalized relations with Beijing and Moscow, Pyongyang began to pursue nuclear weapons under pressure.

With semiconductors from South Korea, China has grown its business of assembling smartphones and other devices. Over the next 30 years, China‘s economy grew rapidly, and trade with South Korea jumped from $6.3 billion in 1992 to $301.5 billion last year.

Yet despite these economic developments, South Koreans have seen a sharp increase in negative views of Beijing.

According to a survey (link) published by South Korean media JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday, 90.2% of respondents said they believed that China was not a reliable partner and was the most untrustworthy country among respondents.

In this survey, respondents will answer their views on six countries including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada and Australia.

In one question, they will answer whether they “trust” the country, and in the other, they will answer whether they “do not trust” the country.

The results showed that respondents had the highest trust in the United States at 85.1%, followed by Canada at 65.6%, Australia at 63.8% and Japan at 13.9%. Only 8.2% said they trusted China. Russia, which is invading Ukraine, is at the bottom with a trust rating of 5.1%.

When it comes to distrust, China tops the list with 90.2%, followed by Russia with 87.3%, Japan with 84.3%, Australia with 23.9%, Canada with 22.4% and the United States with 14.2%.

“Central Daily” pointed out that in the past four years, the proportion of distrust of Beijing has been increasing year by year, while the degree of trust has been declining year by year.

In 2018, only 77.2% did not trust China, which has risen to more than 90% in four years, while the proportion who trusted China dropped from 19% to 8.2%.

In contrast, South Koreans’ trust in Tokyo has been rising since 2020.

The survey also assessed South Koreans’ perceptions of the Chinese and Japanese in seven dimensions: friendliness, flexibility, planning, boldness, creativity, inclusiveness and peacefulness.

The survey showed that 77.5% of the respondents considered the Japanese to be “friendly”, while only 6% said they were “unfriendly”.

In contrast, only 12 percent of respondents considered Chinese to be friendly.

Prior to this, the Pew Research Center in the United States conducted a survey of South Koreans from February to June this year and found that 80% of South Koreans had a negative view of Beijing.

Pew noted that since 2002, South Koreans’ negative sentiment toward Beijing has been growing, from 31 percent in 2002 to 80 percent this year.

Pew said South Korea’s growing anti-Beijing sentiment was largely the result of economic retaliation by Chinese authorities after Seoul approved the deployment of the Thaad air defense system (THAAD) within its borders in 2016.

“In 2017, with this turmoil, negative perceptions of China rose sharply; in 2020, negative sentiments rose again in almost all countries surveyed in the wake of the COVID-19 incident. ” the researchers noted in the report.

According to The Korea Times (link), Kim Han-kwon, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, attributed South Koreans’ increasingly negative sentiment towards China to the ideological education of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as the relationship between the values ​​of the two countries. system differences.

“Since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office in 2013, the Chinese (CCP) government has put great emphasis on patriotism and ideological education. Throughout the process, China-centrism has occupied a central position, causing cultural friction with neighboring countries,” said Jin Hanquan. , Sinocentrism believes that “China” is the center of the world.

In this sense, there has always been a controversial conflict between China and South Korea on the origin of kimchi and Hanbok.

Kim Han-kwon also said that this sentiment is also due to differences in the political and social systems of the two countries.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, China and South Korea have focused on developing bilateral relations while putting aside these potential problems. However, as the competition between the United States and China has intensified, these problems have come to the fore,” Kim Han-kwon said.

Responsible editor: Ye Ziwei#