[The Epoch Times, October 6, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Jiang Yuchan reported in Taipei) The CCP conducted military exercises in the waters surrounding Taiwan in early August, and the CCP’s aircraft frequently crossed the central line of the Taiwan Strait. Qiu Guozheng, Minister of Defense of the Republic of China, said that if the CCP crosses the red line, the national army will definitely counterattack, and the enemy’s “first strike” is not limited to guns and missiles, and it does not count as intrusion into the airspace. According to expert analysis, this is tantamount to a major declaration of the national defense policy of the Republic of China. It releases information on where Taiwan’s red line is to the world through Congress, and at the same time has the meaning of deterring the CCP.

“Taiwan has already spoken out, and the CCP must think clearly before it wants to (offend Taiwan).” Tan Yaonan, chairman of the Cross-Strait Policy Association, said in an interview with The Epoch Times that since the CCP does not recognize the central line of the strait, it wants to partially change the status quo, It has created an established fact, but it has been wandering on the edge of invading Taiwan’s territory, territorial waters, and airspace. This time, Qiu Guozheng has clearly revealed to the world where Taiwan’s bottom line is.

The CCP set up a no-navigation zone military exercise in the waters surrounding Taiwan in August, and fired 11 Dongfeng series ballistic missiles with live ammunition.

In the face of the CCP’s attempts to establish a new normal, Qiu Guozheng answered an inquiry at the National Defense Committee of the Legislative Yuan on the 5th, saying that the middle line of the strait was originally a tacit agreement, and there was no legal treaty, but this tacit understanding has been destroyed by the CCP and is difficult to restore. previous state.

Invasion of territory, territorial sea, and airspace, how to define? Tan Yaonan said that the “territory” includes the main island of Taiwan, Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma and other outer islands and outlying islands. The “territorial sea” is 12 nautical miles from the territory. “Airspace” is the area of ​​the territorial waters up to the atmosphere.

Tan Yaonan said, “This is (Taiwan’s) major policy announcement.” If the CCP’s planes, ships, and missiles enter Taiwan’s territory, territorial waters, and airspace, it will be regarded as the CCP’s initiative to launch an attack. This is a message that is ready to be told in Congress, and it is also an important declaration by Qiu Guozheng to the outside world in the Legislative Yuan.

In the past, the outside world has been discussing what it means to launch the first strike. Tan Yaonan said that this time Qiu Guozheng has made it very clear in the Legislative Yuan.

In response to Legislator Luo Zhizheng’s question, is the concept of “first strike” not necessarily the enemy launching artillery shells, and if the enemy enters the airspace with fighter jets, is it also considered the first strike? Qiu Guozheng responded, “Yes, nothing wrong.”

Luo Zhizheng also asked after the August military exercise, what is the difference between the CCP’s military strength and the past? Qiu Guozheng responded that the only difference is that the CCP has stepped up its efforts and has shown many “firsts”, such as “the first joint operation”, “the first time to be so close to Taiwan”, and the “first encirclement”. The purpose is to make Taiwan feel pressure, no matter whether it is The intensity, quantity and frequency are all increasing.

He said that although the tacit understanding of the central line of the strait has been destroyed by the CCP, Taiwan also has its own red line. If a CCP fighter jet enters the airspace, it will be regarded as the first strike, and the national army will definitely take countermeasures. The training area and cruising area originally east of the center line have not changed. Qiu Guozheng emphasized: “We have not retreated.”

Tan Yaonan believes that the above is the ROC government’s definition of what it means to launch the first attack by the CCP’s military. Qiu Guozheng has already drawn this red line in the Legislative Yuan. This is already the ROC government’s setting.

Taiwan declares the bottom line to the world to deter the CCP

“As long as the CCP enters the territorial waters, territory, and airspace, it is an attack on Taiwan, even if it is a missile or an aircraft passing by.” Tan Yaonan, for example, if a Chinese warship enters 12 nautical miles, even if it invades Taiwan’s territory, it is regarded as an attack.

Why did the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of China make such a major policy announcement? Tan Yaonan believes that because the CCP is trying to force Taiwan in a step-by-step manner, first crossing the middle line of the strait, and then the adjacent area of ​​24 nautical miles. Qiu Guozheng’s statement in the Legislative Yuan this time represents that “Taiwan has already told the world, and it also has the taste of deterring (the CCP).”

