Title: Gold Cup: Mexico Defeats Costa Rica and Advances to the Semifinals

Date: July 9, 2023

Source: ESPN Deportes

Mexico’s national soccer team, known as Tri, has secured a spot in the Semifinals of the Concacaf competition after a resounding victory against Costa Rica. The team’s success can be attributed to a number of factors, according to Rafa Ramos, a digital analyst at ESPN Deportes.

However, behind the scenes, there have been numerous coaching files sent to the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) by representatives of potential coaches. Juan Carlos Rodríguez, the Commissioner-President of the FMF, is taking a cautious approach in selecting the next Tri coach. He wants to avoid biased recommendations and ensure that the coach is either Mexican or has a deep understanding of Mexican soccer.

Previous experiences have taught Rodríguez to be careful in his decision-making. For instance, Juan Carlos Osorio was recommended to Decio de María, a former FMF official, without a proper assessment of his suitability for the role. Gerardo Martino, popularly known as Tata, was also chosen based on limited discussions about soccer details.

Rodríguez is keen on avoiding hasty decisions or being influenced solely by impressive resumes. Although Jaime Lozano, the interim coach, has a chance to secure the permanent position if he wins the Gold Cup, the FMF is not ready to confirm his appointment just yet.

While Rodríguez has been pleased with Lozano’s performance so far, there has been no explicit promise or demand made by either party. A tacit commitment has been established, suggesting that Lozano will remain on the shortlist if Mexico triumphs in the Gold Cup or performs exceptionally well in the final.

The FMF will also listen to the opinions of the players themselves before making a final decision. Guillermo Ochoa’s recent statement about having the right profile for the national team was purposely intended to convey this message.

Juan Carlos Rodríguez understands the importance of surrounding himself with knowledgeable individuals who will help him make the right decision. He has learned from past experiences, where incorrect possibilities were presented to him by individuals with ulterior motives.

In the immediate future, Rodríguez and the interim coach will discuss the team’s plans, including FIFA dates in September, October, and November, should the decision-making process extend towards the 2026 World Cup.

While the team and its management navigate through the decision-making process off the field, Mexico’s national team is currently preparing for the Gold Cup Semifinal match against either Guatemala or Jamaica. The team will be traveling to Las Vegas for this crucial encounter.

As the Tri continues its quest for glory in the Gold Cup, fans eagerly await the FMF’s decision on the permanent coaching appointment, which will shape the team’s future in the 2026 World Cup.

