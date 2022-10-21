[Epoch Times, October 20, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Luo Ya and Cheng Jing interviewed and reported) Today (20th), the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a press conference on foreign policy. Sincerely, he boasted of winning 9 diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the past 10 years as a diplomatic achievement, and he did not say a word about the beating of protesters by diplomats in the British Consulate a few days ago. Analysts believe that the CCP has stopped covering up, and “struggle” has become its diplomatic feature, and it will fight against the Western democratic world in the future.

Is the press conference a loyalty-to-Xi campaign?Foreign correspondents: absurd and out of touch with reality

The CCP held its fourth press conference on Thursday (20th) at the top 20 news centers, focusing on foreign policy. Shen Beili, Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Ma Zhaoxu, Member of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the event.

However, only two foreign media from Indonesia and Syria were open to ask questions, and the rest were from mainland media or Hong Kong media; while the questions from European, American, Japanese, Korean and Taiwanese media were not approved.

The press conference, as before, was pre-arranged: the reporters who asked questions one by one by the staff were filmed by the positioning cameras. Pre-written responses, each filled with praise for Xi Jinping.

In the transcript of Xinhua News Agency, the name of Xi Jinping was mentioned more than 60 times during the more than one hour press conference.

In this regard, foreign reporters have questioned, is this a press conference?

“This is not a press conference, but an activity by the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission to show allegiance to Xi Jinping.” Bill Birtles, former Beijing correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and now East Asia correspondent in Taipei tweeted a comment.

“The Chinese Communist Party has imported a bunch of ‘friendly’ foreign journalists to ask prepared and approved questions at the party congress show-style ‘press conference’. Fake journalists have been coming here over the years, but now They are also limiting the number of real China correspondents who can attend press conferences,” BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell tweeted.

“Even by CCP standards, this press conference (about foreign policy under Xi Jinping) is absurdly out of touch with reality,” tweeted Fabian Kretschmer, a German correspondent in China.

Current affairs commentator Hui Huyu told The Epoch Times on the 20th, “Showing the so-called diplomatic achievements of a big country in front of reporters from two small countries is to tell people in front of the whole world that shamelessness is a tradition of the party, and our party has never been shameless. , so I’m not afraid of you being slapped in the face.”

Will Xi Jinping attend the G20 with 9 diplomatic ties that have won Taiwan in 10 years?Answer the question

One of the Indonesian journalists who was allowed to ask questions asked if Xi Jinping will attend the G20 in Bali?

Ma Zhaoxu said at the beginning, “Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally promoted the magnificent diplomacy of the head of state”, “raised the flag” for China and “guided the direction for the world…” “In the past ten years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited 42 times, covering 69 countries on five continents, and has received more than 100 heads of state and government in China…”

Finally, Ma Zhaoxu briefly said the relevant information, “We will release the news of the participation of Chinese leaders in due course.”

“Ma gave an extremely lengthy answer to how many foreign leaders’ meetings Xi Jinping has held in the past…and how lofty and great Xi Jinping is,” Botus tweeted. “But no answer to whether Xi will go (G20).” .”

In response to a question from another Syrian Arab News Agency reporter, Ma Zhaoxu said, “In the ten years of the new era, the total number of countries that have established diplomatic relations with my country has increased from 172 to 181, and the number of partnerships with countries and regional organizations in the world has increased from 41 to 113. right.”

He also mentioned that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “they have carried out a tit-for-tat, firm and powerful struggle, winning 9 so-called ‘allied countries’ of the Taiwan authorities in a row.” “Dare to fight is the spiritual character of China‘s diplomacy.”

The nine countries, in order, are Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, El Salvador, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Nicaragua.

Hui Huyu said, “Diplomacy in Xi Jinping’s era has no results at all. From the perspective of the CCP, what can be considered results is the robbing of several diplomatic ties of Taiwan.”

In other respects, Hui Huyu believes, “For the CCP, it is disastrous. For example, the spread of the epidemic has caused a global call for accountability; the fight for hegemony with the United States has triggered a Sino-US trade war, which has shifted the US diplomatic strategy, and regards the CCP as a Threat No. 1; chose the wrong side on the Ukraine issue, was in a dilemma, and struggled to deal with it; ruined the prosperity of Hong Kong and made the powerful clique in the party dare not speak out; hostile with Japan; confrontation with South Korea; China-India border sticks and rocks conflict; and so on.”

“It’s hard to see the achievements of diplomacy in the Xi Jinping era, let alone any major achievements. So, that’s why I didn’t dare to ask questions from Western reporters. Because it’s hard to control, Xi Jinping can’t have a good relationship with any Western country, and maybe Western reporters can do whatever they want. Asking a question is the kind of question that the speaker can’t handle,” he said.

Wolf Warrior diplomacy heating up? “Diplomats beat people” press conference silenced

A recent incident of beating a CCP diplomat that has caused a global sensation has once again demonstrated the wolf warrior style of CCP diplomats who “dare to fight”, and there are signs of warming, but no word was said at the press conference.

Last Sunday, Hong Kong demonstrators in the UK were dragged into the consulate compound by the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester, UK, and beaten, causing an uproar in the world.

The video shows Consul General Zheng Xiyuan tearing up protesters’ placards and grabbing the protesters’ hair. However, Zheng Xiyuan told Skynews on Wednesday (19th) that it was “my responsibility” to tear up signs and beat protesters.

Manchester police said a demonstrator was dragged into the Chinese consulate and beaten, and officers pulled him out of the consulate compound to protect him. The British Foreign Office called the behavior of Chinese diplomats “unacceptable” and sent a note to Chinese officials in the UK.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said the protests were peaceful and legal. A spokesman for 10 Downing Street said Cleverley told him when summoned to the Chinese Chargé d’affaires in the UK: “In the UK, the right to peaceful protest must be protected”. Cleverley said a full investigation into the incident is continuing and next steps are being considered.

“Support for Xi’s (Jinping’s) fighting spirit means that Zheng Xiyuan, the Chinese consul general in Manchester, may be praised for his dirty hands against Hong Kong protesters,” Botus said in a tweet.

Experts on the continuation of Wolf Warrior diplomacy after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: The nature of the Communist Party keeps other countries away

At the press conference, a reporter from the Global Times, who has always been considered a hawk, asked a question that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “struggle” has increasingly become a high-frequency word and keyword in China‘s diplomacy. How does China‘s diplomacy reflect the fighting spirit?

Ma Zhaoxu said that China has vigorously responded to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan, opposes any “Taiwan independence”, and curbs the interference of external forces. Finally, he set the tone for China‘s future diplomatic line, “will continue to carry forward the fighting spirit and improve the fighting ability.”

Dong Siqi, deputy secretary-general of Taiwan’s Northeast Asia Society, analyzed the Epoch Times on the 20th that the proposal of this “struggle” actually reflects Xi Jinping’s own understanding of communism and his understanding of the next stage, after economic growth will no longer cover up past struggles. Nature and characteristics, what role should China play, and its means and methods?In fact he goes against the reality of international politics.

At the beginning of Xi Jinping’s third term, Dong Siqi believes that the CCP will increasingly move towards confrontation with other countries, and at the same time will attach great importance to struggle, no longer forbearing or concealing some economic or political ambitions for other countries. Or lead to more strained relationships.

More importantly, Dong Siqi believes that more countries will denounce the CCP based on the values ​​of freedom and democracy. At the same time, they will also form a safe and clean supply chain in the technology industry, excluding China. There will be some huge changes in international politics.

