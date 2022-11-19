[TheEpochTimesNovember192022](Interview and report by Li Siqi, a reporter from the Epoch Times special department) The consumer price index (CPI) in the UK in October increased by 11.1% year-on-year, a 41-year high. On November 17, the UK released its autumn budget, which substantially increased taxes and cut public spending, and expected to control the inflation rate to 2% by the second quarter of 2024. Professionals believe that such measures may not solve the underlying problem.

The data released by the British government on November 16 showed that the inflation rate continued to rise in October. In 12 months, the CPI increased by 11.1%, higher than the 10.1% in September; the consumer price index including housing costs (CPIH), an increase of 9.6%, higher than September’s 8.8%. In October, the biggest contributors to the CPIH were housing and household energy (electricity, natural gas and other fuels), as well as food, non-alcoholic beverages and transportation costs.

On November 17, the new British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced his first budget since he took office-“Autumn Statement 2022” (Autumn Statement 2022, referred to as the Autumn Budget). The Autumn Budget stated that the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) of the British Treasury believes that the UK has entered an economic recession since the third quarter.

The OBR also said that the UK economy generally experiences a shock every nine years, such as a recession, and that a typical recession would increase the debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio by an average of 10 percentage points. In addition, the UK faces long-term structural changes, such as an aging population that puts pressure on public finances, which will be felt in the coming decades.

Mike Sun, an investment strategy expert and China expert, told The Epoch Times on November 18: “The UK’s problems are structural and cannot be resolved in the short term. Unlike the US, the UK’s inflation rate is still high, and there is still room for the Bank of England to raise interest rates. bigger.”

The inflation rate in the United States in October was 7.7%, which was not only lower than the 8.2% in September, but also lower than the expected 8.0%.

Mike Sun said: “The Fed has little room to raise interest rates, and it will still raise interest rates by 50 basis points next month. However, under the fear of a possible economic recession, interest rate hikes may stop in the second quarter of 2023. There may be In one scenario, the Fed stops raising rates and the U.K. keeps raising rates. Keeping raising rates hurts the economy, causing stagnation or even recession, ‘stagflation’ at worst.”

The so-called “stagflation” refers to stagflation, which is characterized by economic stagnation, but at the same time the inflation rate is high and the unemployment rate is increasing.

In order to “reduce inflation” and “restore stability” to the UK’s economy, Hunt’s autumn budget introduced the UK’s largest tax increase and spending cuts in the past decade.

£25bn in tax hikes

The new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, took office with a different tax cut than his predecessor, Liz Truss. The Autumn Budget, announced on Nov. 17, reverses most of the policy, predicting 25 billion pounds ($29.8 billion) in tax increases and 30 billion pounds ($35.7 billion) in spending cuts over the next five years to make up for the 55 billion U.S. dollar bill. sterling ($65.5 billion) fiscal shortfall.

Part of the tax increase is as follows: From April 2023, the tax rate for corporate profits exceeding 25,000 pounds (about 30,000 U.S. dollars) will rise to 25%; $180,000) to £125,140 ($150,000); freeze personal income tax allowances, Higher rate tax thresholds and National Insurance Tax (NIC) thresholds for second-tier employers to 2028.

Freezing the threshold is considered a “stealth” tax increase, because although the tax rate has not increased, wages have increased under inflation, so the part that needs to be taxed has also increased accordingly.

And from April 2021, the threshold for registering value-added tax (VAT) of 85,000 pounds (about 100,000 U.S. dollars) will be frozen for two years; the tax exemption for dividends and investment dividends will be reduced; electric vehicles will not be exempt from April 2025 Vehicle consumption tax; windfall profit tax for oil and gas companies is extended until March 2028, and the tax rate is increased from 25% to 35%; a temporary tax of 45% for e-commerce is imposed, etc.

Cut public spending by £30bn

The autumn budget plans to cut public expenditure by 30 billion pounds, becoming the first major western economy to start a large-scale reduction of public expenditure. The Autumn Budget said cuts to public spending had been made in a “responsible” and “principled” manner.

Specific measures such as: maintaining the proportion of foreign aid in GDP (0.5%); encouraging people living on welfare to find jobs; reducing subsidies for household energy bills, starting from April 2023, the annual The fee cap has increased by £500 (about $590) to £3,000 (about $3,570).

The British government also plans to cut pension spending and plans to increase the statutory retirement age (State Pension age) in the next 25 years, which is currently under review. The Autumn Budget said it was important to consider balancing relevant factors such as fiscal sustainability, the state of the economy, updated life expectancy and how it would be fair to pensioners and taxpayers.

Although the purpose of the autumn budget is to bring down inflation, Chu Hanshi, a senior Chinese financial practitioner based in the UK, told The Epoch Times on November 18 that revenue increases and spending cuts “cannot solve the fundamental problem” and “inflation is expected to continue.”

He explained: “Inflation in the UK shows soaring energy and food prices. The root cause is the supply chain problems caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the lack of labor caused by Brexit and the sharp rise in labor costs. The UK itself is not a country that produces food and energy. Therefore, raising interest rates and reducing spending cannot solve the fundamental problem, and inflation is expected to continue.”

“The United States is not the same. The United States is sending money to make the people too rich. The demand is greatly increased and the supply is insufficient. Therefore, the United States raises interest rates and shrinks the balance sheet to recover liquidity. It is the right medicine for the case.”

The Autumn Budget also said that the OBR expects inflation to peak at 11.1% in the fourth quarter of this year and fall to 3.8% in the fourth quarter of next year, and the time period for falling to the target 2% will take until the second quarter of 2024, and then expect The time period for turning negative is from the third quarter of 2024 to the second quarter of 2026, when energy and food prices will begin to decline.

OBR’s forecast for UK GDP growth is: 4.2% growth in 2022; 1.4% decline in 2023; positive growth in 2024, 1.3%.

The interest rate hike has also affected the property market and investment in the UK. Mike Sun told The Epoch Times, “Rising interest rates has a great impact on the UK property market, and UK housing prices are also falling”, and “in the long run, many investors continue to be pessimistic about the pound.”

The Autumn Budget predicts that house prices in the UK will fall by 9.0% between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2024, roughly returning to the level of the third quarter of 2021 in the UK.

