The former black and white soccer player analyzed Partizan’s European match.

Partizan players disappointed their fans – defeating Sherif in Belgrade (1:3) were eliminated from the Conference League, although until tonight they had a good chance to be in the round of 16 of this competition. The black and whites had the advantage from the first match and quickly scored a goal in the second leg, but the Moldovans managed to make a big turnaround in Humska. Former Partizan player Darko Tešović commented on the development of the match.

The former ace of the black and white team commented on the game in the studio of “Arena Sport” television, and on that occasion he paid special attention to the goals that “cut” Partizan. Although the players of the Serbian team started the match very well, the situations from the 20th minute and the compensation of the first part of the match completely changed the course of this match and the entire double match.

“Partizan really started to play the way it should. The goal was scored from a super action, however, that one detail happens, VAR makes a decision that is not in our favor… Since then, I have not seen the enthusiasm and desire of the Partizan players, as if they had cut themselves off. The score was in our favor then. And then that second goal happens, which was the least needed at that moment. If we had held on and gone to halftime with 1:1, and now we are talking ‘if only, if only’, the players would have regrouped, rested and come to an agreement. That would be different. And when the second goal cuts you off, and you didn’t need it, it’s a different psychology…” said Darko Tešović in the first analysis after the match.

“You know how, when you play such an extremely important game for Partizan and start it the way we saw, the feeling gives you the right to rejoice. But, when there is a shock… There is a penalty, it was a shock for me as well, it happened out of nowhere, you’re putting the game in suspense. It was a harmless kick in the penalty area, a penalty happened. It’s a real shock for the players. The question is how the players prepared, since everyone prepares for the match differently, and some are obviously not well. With the first goal, they fell, it was clear that they no longer had the desire. I will not use the word fear because in sports it is very strong. Some Partizan players showed that they are worried about what will happen. The second goal that came in a situation you don’t want, going into half time. That killed the Partizan players’ further performance,” added the former footballer.

On this occasion, Tešović did not want to interfere in the work of Gordan Petrić, but he pointed out that Partizan made a mistake defensively, where Mohamed Diop was left with too much space. In addition, he noticed that the Moldovans played the match in Belgrade differently from the one in Chisinau seven days ago, when the black and white team managed to get a positive result.

“The real analysis is in the dressing room, but it is known that the player with the ball is the most dangerous. You can’t let him go, if he’s a good player he’ll do wonders. Diop did it to Partizan. Sherif played completely differently than the first game, after the goal it was clear that the team has technicians and fast players, that they have the game and can play with experience. That beautiful goal, the second one, meant a lot and Partizan made it easier for them after that. We all expected a different outcome, this is how the players, fans and club lost. Lessons can be learned from ugly and beautiful things, this one is extremely ugly,” concluded Tešović at the end.