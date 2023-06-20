Analysis of Russia tearing up the Sino-Russian agreement: Putin did not take Xi seriously | Russia | Sino-Russian agreement | Putin | Xi Jinping | NATO | United States | Belarus | Nuclear weapons

[VoiceofHopeJune192023](Comprehensive report by our reporter Ting Fang) After recently deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, a high-level Russian Foreign Ministry recently stated that only when Russia and Belarus are no longer threatened by NATO and the United States Only then will Russia be able to withdraw its tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus. In the agreement signed by China and Russia, they opposed the transfer of nuclear weapons to a third country. This move means that Russia has unilaterally torn up the Sino-Russian agreement. Some commentators believe that Putin only cares about his own interests and does not take Xi Jinping seriously.

The Russian media TASS recently quoted Alexey Polishchuk, the former head of the Soviet State Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, as saying that Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus “will not have any time limit.”

Xi Jinping quickly visited Russia after being re-elected for the third time. On March 21, he and Putin signed and issued a joint statement declaring, “All nuclear-armed countries should not deploy nuclear weapons abroad and should withdraw nuclear weapons deployed abroad. NPT obligations and will continue to collaborate.”

In this regard, Li Yuanhua, former associate professor of Capital Normal University, told The Epoch Times: “Russia has not kept its promises. At the same time, Xi Jinping’s promises to Putin may not be fully fulfilled, so both sides know it well.”

“The treaty is only a superficial means, and it is for other countries to see. Now that Russia is unilaterally tearing up the agreement, it is tantamount to slapping the CCP in the face, and the CCP’s attempt to pretend to be a “war mediator” has also gone bankrupt. This matter also Remind all countries in the world that dictatorships possess nuclear weapons and pose a huge threat to world peace.” Li Yuanhua added.

Current commentator Tang Jingyuan believes that the agreement signed by President and Xi is aimed at the United States, because only the United States has deployed some tactical nuclear weapons in Europe, but it is a legacy of the Cold War to counter the Soviet nuclear threat.

He said: “Putin’s breaking his promise not only blatantly violated his promise and violated the international treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, but also shows that he does not really take Xi Jinping seriously, and does not care whether the interests of the CCP will be damaged. He only cares about his own interests, which will inevitably greatly weaken the foundation of Xi Jinping’s alliance with Russia to resist the United States. If the Russian army suffers a major defeat and endangers the Putin regime, the CCP cannot rule out the possibility that Putin will take risks. This risk may drag the CCP into an uncontrollable war. As a result, the CCP itself has a regime crisis. Proliferation and deployment of nuclear weapons is Putin’s last card. Strictly speaking, he wants to use nuclear weapons to keep his position.”

“Daily Telegraph” columnist Lynn (Matthew Lynn) recently wrote an article, “Russia has lost the oil and gas market in Europe. Under the severe economic situation, the Russian economy may never recover from this war. Become a poor, corrupt country. Its only way to survive is as “China‘s mining base”. Russia will be exploited economically by China, and Beijing will be a big buyer of Russian raw materials, but Xi Jinping will not pay good prices for them.”

