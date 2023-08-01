Analysis of the refereeing of the match Crvena zvezda Vojvodina 5:0 | Sport

According to referee expert Zdravko Jokić, the decisions on the penalty and the red card in the early stages of the match were correctly made.

The beginning of the new season in the Super League of Serbia was very stormy – TSC and Partizan played a spectacular match in Bačka Topola and that match has been talked about for days! He analyzed details from the match and Zdravko Jokić, and the referee expert of “Arena Sport” television analyzed the details of the match Red Star – Vojvodina. On that occasion, he pointed out that the current champion was “damaged” in the match that he convincingly won (5:0)!

According to Jokić, there is nothing in dispute in the penalty that the head referee awarded in favor of Zvezda in the early stages of the match. The penalty kick that allowed Kraso to reach the first goal in competitive matches in the new club was an adequate decision after Busnić’s careless start, and the defensive midfielder was deservedly sent off a little later – when he was cautioned for the second time!

“This is about the confusion caused by the referee’s reactions. With his movements, he confused the fans, the players, and the Arena commentator. Busnić’s start is on the leg, yellow card for a hamstring violation. The referee made a small gesture to the left, so he emphasized the warning to the player and nobody was sure if it was a penalty. Reckless start on the opponent’s leg, so this is a penalty. He caused confusion with inadequate body language,” explained former referee Zdravko Jokić and added a comment on Busnić’s second yellow card: “Promising an attack, he pushes the opponent from behind, which is punished with a yellow card.“



In the “Pregled kola” show, a controversial detail from the second part of the match was also analyzed, when Stefan Mitrović dribbled in the opponent’s penalty area, who was on the ground. On that occasion, the defender of Vojvodina played with his hand, and then Mitrović found himself on the ground – the main referee did not point to the white spot, but Jokić pointed out that even in that situation Crvena Zvezda should have received a kick from the penalty spot.

