

Gold’s recent three explorations of the 1615 low point ushered in a strong rebound, and successfully broke through the 1675 neckline position and the 1700 mark. What should go up is still going up, and then gold broke through the high position before 1730, and the bulls rushed to the 1780 mark like a bamboo, and the rise was particularly alarming. Although gold is currently in the bull market rebound stage, it has failed to surpass the 1786 high point many times. Now it has pulled back and dropped below the key support of 1755 to the 1750 mark. Then the 1786 high point is likely to become a short-term top. After all, the unilateral rebound from the 1616 low point has reached as high as 160 US dollars. Now that the high level has fallen sideways, it is time for a callback. The bearish thinking at the high level of 1785 is perfect, and the trend analysis chart is clear at a glance, and the continuous layout of empty orders is perfectly harvested.



At present, the golden week line has three explorations at the low level of 1616 and ushered in a violent pull-up, which is a completely clear signal of the bottom of 1615. The MA5-MA10 moving average is rising like a golden cross, and the bulls are full of momentum. It is self-evident that the daily line is even stronger. The continuous Juyang large-scale pull-up successfully opened up the Bollinger track space, and the MACD red column can be in a state of heavy volume. It’s just that the continuous impact on the 1786 high point cannot be surpassed, and there has been a pattern of three consecutive negative declines at high levels, which means that the short-term 1786 high point will become the top inflection point, and gold will start to pull back, and it is expected to continue to decline this week. Today, focus on the support of the 1740 mark and the defense of 1735, and focus on the pressure around 1760 above.



11.21 operation suggestion: 1–1760 near empty, stop loss 1766, target 1753-1745



2–More around 1740, stop loss 1732, target 1750-1755



Crude oil trend analysis:



Crude oil fell back last week and closed lower, giving up all the room for the previous rebound. Last Friday, the bottom was heavy and broke low. After breaking through 82.0, it formed an accelerated downward trend. The lowest once touched 77.60. It was close to the low point on September 27. The daily line formed a negative line and fell back. It hit a low point last Friday and closed with a wave of rebound to close the lower shadow line. Looking at the daily line, it is close to the previous low point support area around 76.50. The short-term slows down slightly, and it may fall again Falling into a see-saw shock for a certain period of time, there may be repeated competition at the beginning of the week. Whether it can fall below determines the downside space in the market outlook. In terms of news: due to concerns about falling demand and further rise in US interest rates. Oil prices fell under pressure.



In the 4-hour chart, the second wave space broke through and formed an accelerated heavy volume. The weakness of breaking through the 82.0 neckline continues, and last Friday’s high was around 82.50, which is the critical point for long and short positions this week. Below this level, the short-term is relatively bearish, and the lower support point should focus on the low point of 76.20 , There may be a tug-of-war around the low point. Short-term operation combined with flexible response to the form, the current rebound in the Asian market is in the resistance point area, you can take a short-term first to see the second step back to confirm.



Suggested operation: empty around 80.0-80.20, defend 81.0, target 79.0-78.30



Silver trend analysis:



After testing the support of the 18 mark many times, silver finally ushered in a strong rise, and broke through the 20 key watershed to around the 22 high as scheduled, which is in line with the expected rise. Looking at the trend analysis chart above, it is clear at a glance. Now the low level of the daily line has formed a row bottom, and the head-and-shoulders bottom pattern has been established. In addition, the giant sun has continued to increase in volume, and the MACD red column can also continue to increase in volume. It has been reminded that the layout of the 22 mark is short-term. We have harvested several waves of profits in a row, and successfully fell back to the target of the 21 mark, a perfect harvest. At present, the 22 high is blocked as scheduled, and the daily line has fallen back for four consecutive yin, and the 22 mark is under obvious pressure in the short term. Judging from the current trend, silver has also begun to pull back, and may have to test the support around 20. So now focus on the pressure around 21.4, you can rebound and continue to be bearish, and focus on the support around 20.5 below.



Pressure: 21.5—22 Support: 20.5—20