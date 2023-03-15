Zhou Libo was banned from Weibo for posting complaints about some Chinese flattering Russia. He became the first celebrity to be severely cracked down on the Internet by the “Data Management Bureau” just announced by the “Two Sessions” of the CCP. On the same day, the Cyberspace Administration of the Communist Party of China issued a notice to launch a two-month special campaign against “self-media” rumors. Some people believe that the establishment of the Data Management Bureau shows that the CCP’s monitoring of society and the people tends to be more detailed and strict.

On March 12, Zhou Libo, the founder of China’s Haipai Qingkou and a talk show actor, posted on Weibo: “Putin! To Russia? Is it because the sons of Russia (Soviet Union) beat me?! Is it because they occupied my 5 million square kilometers of great rivers and mountains and have not returned them?! The son of the year has become a grandson! Do you still treat him as a father? Friendship is okay , don’t flatter me.”

“Remember this map! It will eventually return to its original appearance! That will be the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!”

The post also attached a map including Outer Mongolia, Outer Northeast and other territories occupied by Tsarist Russia, and compared it with China‘s current territory. From this, it can be seen that Russia has occupied about half of China‘s territory.

However, the above-mentioned post was blocked soon, and Zhou Libo’s Weibo account also showed that “the user has been banned for violating relevant rules.”

It is reported that Zhou Libo’s other social platform accounts have also been banned.

Taking advantage of being banned this time, some self-media took the opportunity to post Zhou Libo’s other blocked remarks in order to express their dissatisfaction with the CCP authorities.

On March 11, Zhou Libo posted: “If we compare slogans, we are definitely number one in the world! If we compare hardware, we are not number one in the world! Then who is number one in the world? If we compare software…if we compare software…um… …Is this important?”

On March 9th, Zhou Libo posted, “We firmly support de-English culture, this is cultural self-confidence! It is best to remove mathematics, physics and chemistry, because that is also Western, not our CCP’s! We will use the four great inventions Sweeping the world!” and replied in the message column, “I am behind and I am proud”.

“Yes! We should have smashed Tsinghua University and flattened Union Medical College Hospital. They were all given by the Americans. We must have backbone!”

And also posted netizens’ comments on Zhou Libo’s post:

“Speak out of righteousness, you are an upright Chinese!”, “You are so correct!”, “I have always supported Mr. Zhou’s advocacy of justice.”

On March 7, the CCP announced the establishment of a data bureau at the two sessions to integrate the data supervision tasks of the former Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments.

On March 12, the Cyberspace Administration of the Communist Party of China issued a notice stating that a two-month crackdown on the Internet will begin immediately, focusing on “rumour-making and spreading rumors” on social media, short video, and webcasting platforms, as well as those who “fabricate and spread rumors”. The “Classics of Chinese Studies” and “Red Digest” of the poems or speeches of “a generation of revolutionaries”.

Some people believe that after decades, the CCP has reached a level of proficiency in monitoring the society and the people. In the past ten years, the CCP authorities have dealt with party cadres, and their monitoring has basically been completed. The next step will be for the “middle class” of the whole society, especially those groups with a certain income, a little knowledge, and who want to speak, especially the elite group. The establishment of the Data Management Bureau shows that the CCP authorities are monitoring the society more and more refined and stricter.

