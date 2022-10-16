[The Epoch Times, October 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will debut today (16th). In his report, Xi Jinping, who was accused of seeking a third term, summed up the “merits” of the second term and even ten years in power, and stated the “tasks” for the next step. Observers believe that the series of statements made by the CCP in this report are nothing new and contrary to reality. The recent protest slogan on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing reflects the voice of the people.

According to the live transcript of the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping’s report includes the so-called “completing a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, new development concepts, new development patterns, people’s democracy in the whole process, poverty alleviation, major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, common prosperity, and a community with a shared future for mankind.” and many more.

Regarding the dynamic clearing and epidemic prevention policy that has caused huge public grievances and has been repeatedly defended by the official media recently, the report stated that the CCP “adhere to dynamic clearing and unswerving” in preventing and controlling the epidemic, and carried out “people’s war, total war, and blocking war” to coordinate the epidemic. Prevention and control and economic and social development “have achieved significant positive results”.

Professor Feng Chongyi of the University of Technology Sydney, Australia, told The Epoch Times on October 16 that there was nothing new in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

“It’s all clichés and boasting. The epidemic prevention policy has not changed, but it is still dynamically cleared, and it is impossible to change. But he said that the anti epidemic was very successful, saying that it was beneficial to the country and the people. It is a completely different statement.”

The local governments of the Communist Party of China have implemented extreme epidemic prevention measures on the people for the political task of epidemic prevention at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As of October 15, there are still more than 2,197 places in mainland China that are classified as high-risk areas, and people in the areas must be closed and managed “without leaving their homes”. Recently, it has been reported that hundreds of thousands of students in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, have been sealed off on campus. . Many people have left messages on mainland social networking sites, lamenting that the lockdown measures do not know when they will end, and their greatest wish is to go out.

“The reality of China is that all industries are withering and the economy is declining. What he claims about success is completely contrary to reality,” Feng Chongyi said. The Chinese people are now complaining.

On the morning of October 13, a number of videos that went viral on the Internet showed that two banners with red letters appeared on the Sitong Bridge in Zhongguancun, Beijing. Reform! Leaders don’t want votes! Don’t be slaves, be citizens!” Another one reads “Straight strike to remove dictator Xi Jinping.”

Peng Zaizhou (real name Peng Lifa), a banner bearer known as the “Beijing Sitong Bridge Warrior”, is reported to have been arrested, but the relevant video quickly spread both at home and abroad, and the CCP blocked the news on the entire Internet. Over the past few days, there has been continuous support from overseas.

Feng Chongyi said that the Beijing Sitong Bridge protest must have had a great psychological impact on those who participated in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. And this matter is widely circulated among all walks of life, which is unexpected.

“Beyond my expectations, I thought they (the CCP) would be blocked very hard. But I called people in Beijing, both officials and the general public knew about it, and they knew it in great detail and spread very widely. They They all agreed with (Peng Zaizhou), saying that you should appeal for him outside and provide help for his safety. They agreed because they voiced their voice. But the problem is that no one in the synagogue reflects this voice.”

Feng Chongyi said that he had read Peng Zaizhou’s letter to his compatriots across the country, “He is very thoughtful, he is very thoughtful about democracy and constitutionalism, he is very profound, and he is not impulsive. This person is a great hero.”

Observer: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China reverses black and white to cover up the real crisis

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China boasts that China‘s economic aggregate ranks second in the world, the total grain output ranks first in the world, and the manufacturing scale and foreign exchange reserves rank first in the world.

Current affairs observer Wang He told The Epoch Times on October 16 that the CCP covered up the real crisis. “According to the current GDP, this is correct. The problem now is that the situation of the CCP has fundamentally reversed from five years ago. In the past, the CCP had smooth sailing and vigorous expansion. Now the world, especially the United States, is engaged in economic, financial, technological, and technological warfare with the CCP. War. The CCP is very sad now, and the signboard of economic development is collapsing.”

The report of the 20th National Congress claimed to build a high-level socialist market economic system, “unswervingly consolidate and develop the public economy, and unswervingly encourage, support, and guide the development of the non-public economy.”

Wang He said that the CCP remains unwavering in its two propositions, but it still insists on developing public ownership as the mainstay. The other is the CCP’s characteristic plan, the five-year plan and the ten-year plan, in the final analysis, it is a basket economy. When Xi Jinping added the words “socialism” to the front of the market economy, he added a shackle to the private economy.

In terms of science and technology, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that the CCP should improve the new national system, “resolutely win the battle of key core technologies, accelerate the implementation of a number of strategic and overall forward-looking national major science and technology projects, and enhance independent innovation capabilities.”

Feng Chongyi said that this is because the CCP is now beleaguered from all sides, especially since they made the Great Leap Forward in Chips, and the result is a chicken feather. If they want to establish a national system, it only shows that they have the ability to waste people’s fat and money.

Regarding the Taiwan issue, the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China declared that it would not promise to renounce the use of force. Xi said that “the resolution of the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and it is up to the Chinese people to decide.”

Wang He said that Xi Jinping took the Taiwan issue as an example because he had no other cards at hand. He told the party that the Taiwan issue could only be solved by me, Xi Jinping, as a bargaining chip for his re-election. But once the Taiwan Strait war is fought, the possibility of the collapse of the CCP regime is very high.

On the Hong Kong issue, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that the CCP has effectively exercised its comprehensive control over the Special Administrative Region, and the situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major turning point from chaos to governance.

Feng Chongyi said that this statement of the CCP is a complete inversion of black and white. The fact is that they have destroyed the vitality of Hong Kong society, the rule of law, democracy and freedom. Then he said that Hong Kong should go from chaos to governance, and completely killed the original vibrant Hong Kong.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that “promoting the modernization of the national security system and capabilities, adhere to the purpose of people’s security and political security as the foundation”, so on.

Wang He said that the CCP uses the party to replace and rule the government, and the meaning of national security it talks about is completely different from that of the West. In fact, it is to maintain the status of one-party dictatorship forever.

“The national security it talks about is the security of the CCP, the security of a handful of people in power within the party. It is the security of the people, the real national security. It just misappropriates the name of the people and the country.”

On the military side, the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasizes ensuring that the barrel of the gun is always under the command of the Party. We will improve the system and mechanism for implementing the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission. Strengthen military training.

Wang He said, why is the CCP clamoring to prepare for war? Even if the threat fails, they will die together. The evil nature of the CCP has been exposed to an unprecedented degree. “If there is a way out for the Chinese nation, it must disintegrate the CCP. There is no other illusion, there is no other way.”

Responsible editor: Fang Ming