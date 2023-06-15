ANAMA “The setback to the development of the Malpensa Cargo City demonstrates a lack of vision” – News

The Malpensa 2035 Masterplan has been approved but for the cargo business the expansion can only take place within the airport grounds. This is what was expressed by the Technical Commission for the Verification of Environmental Impact which calls on ANAMA (Association of Air Cargo Agents, member of Fedespedi and Confetra) to share its considerations with reference to the lack of strategic planning for logistics and in particular for the cargo sector airplane.

Alessandro Albertini, President of ANAMA, comments: “We don’t want to go into the merits of the opinion of the Technical Commission because this is not our task. However, our role as representative of the sector requires us to point out that the setback in the development of the Cargo City (the area dedicated to goods in the airport hub) demonstrates a serious lack of a systemic vision of the policy in support of the development of the logistics system and international trade.

Malpensa is the first cargo airport in Italy (it concentrates over 65% of national cargo as emerges from the latest Fedespedi Economic Outlook) and the main hub for air transport in Northern Italy: it was built just over 20 years ago in a area which severely limits its development potential and this has led to an advantage for the hubs and logistics systems of Northern Europe (today over 30% of Italian air cargo departs from or arrives in our country via Northern European airports).

This generates negative environmental externalities (let’s think of road traffic to reach European airports) to the detriment of the ability to arrive as a national system in international markets with direct flights from Italy. We forget that Italy owes over 30% of its GDP to exports and that over 25% of goods in value for non-EU destinations travel by air – although it only represents 2% in volume.”

“There are other strategies to partially support the growth of cargo traffic at Malpensa – continues Albertini – starting with the rationalization of the spaces already available today and through the process of digitalisation of the procedures for which we are working in close synergy with the SEA airport manager. But these tools will not be able to compensate if not partially for the impossibility of expanding the Cargo City. In fact, I would like to remind you that already in December 2021 at the height of the post-pandemic traffic boom, very serious congestion problems were recorded at Malpensa.”

“We therefore ask politics and the competent institutions – concludes the President – ​​to work on a plan to support the growth strategies of Italian companies to export our production by air with efficient and sustainable systems. We hope that the National Airports Plan that ENAC and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport are working on can identify solutions to this problem. ANAMA is available to study solutions that we could suggest as representatives of goods traveling by air.”

Alessandro Albertini concludes: “It is important to know that air freight transport cannot develop in airports dedicated only to cargo since a large part of the loads travel in the ‘bellies’ of passenger aircraft and therefore it is necessary to work on coordinated growth strategies for cargo traffic and the passenger traffic. Focusing on differentiated development between Milan Malpensa, Rome Fiumicino and Brescia can be a path, albeit a fragmented one. Today we see in Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) an interlocutor attentive to cargo and this willingness deserves to be deepened in an all-round reflection on the future of air cargo which today becomes a must.”