Anamaria Prodan has a new boyfriend with whom she has been together for several months. The star was conquered by a mysterious man, financially powerful and who does not live in Romania if we are to believe what the impresario said. In addition, Anamaria Prodan confessed that she wants to be, from now on, very discreet about her personal life.

“About my personal life from now on less and less and never. I lived for 50 years on the front page of newspapers, I invented and raised men in my world, I gave them value and put them next to me on the front page! I also ended badly, and my children”, said Anamaria Prodan, for Spynews.ro.

“The rest of the 50 years that I hope to get, I will live differently. Happy next to a born strong man, whom I do not carry on my back and I do not value. He gives it to me. So I will live quietly, beautifully. I love you and thank you for everything you have done for me all these years. Right now I don’t want anyone to know, right now discretion is very important to me and my children. He does not live in Romania, my children adore him, he is a wonderful man”, said Anamaria Prodan.

