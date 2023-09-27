Anastasija cheers on Nemanja Gudelj from the stands | Fun

Anastasija does not miss the opportunity to cheer on her husband Nemanja Gudelj from the stands every time she has the chance.

Football player Nemanja Gudelj and his chosen one, singer Anastasija Ražnatović, recently said the fateful “yes” in an intimate ceremony. Cece’s daughter shone in an unusual white dress that was over one shoulder, while at the ends it had large corners, which was just another point on the side of elegance. On her special day, she wore a “Lanvin” dress, for which she spent a whopping 2,559 euros, while she wore “Jimmy Choo” sandals.

The singer took her husband’s last name, and is now Anastasija Gudelj, and that he will share the joy at the big wedding celebration with close friends and relatives, and it was learned recently at two ceremonies. One will be on the seashore, while the other, as they say, will be a big Serbian wedding.

And until the big wedding celebration, Anastasija and Nemanja are not separated, and she still regularly accompanies him to the matches. Gudel’s driver and best friend, Rashid, has become almost a family member and also does not miss important matches.

On Instagram, Rashid again published a photo with Anastasia, where you can see them watching the game from the stands and supporting the football player, and the singer also shared the shots from the stands.



