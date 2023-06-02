Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj shared picture | Entertainment

Anastasija Ražnatović and her partner Nemanja Gudelj shared a photo together after announcing that they had lost their baby.

The couple does not hide how hard the loss was for them, and that this is the most difficult period for them. However, life must go on, and Nemanja soon found himself back in the spotlight when his team won the Europa League, while Anastasija cheered him on from the stands.

Anastasia wholeheartedly cheered for her partner, at one point she even cried. They celebrated the victory on the field, with all the cups while Anastasia was in Nemanja’s arms.

This is how she cheered him on from the stands:

