Home » Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj shared picture | Entertainment
World

Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj shared picture | Entertainment

by admin
Anastasija Ražnatović and Nemanja Gudelj shared picture | Entertainment

Anastasija Ražnatović and her partner Nemanja Gudelj shared a photo together after announcing that they had lost their baby.

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

The couple does not hide how hard the loss was for them, and that this is the most difficult period for them. However, life must go on, and Nemanja soon found himself back in the spotlight when his team won the Europa League, while Anastasija cheered him on from the stands.

Anastasia wholeheartedly cheered for her partner, at one point she even cried. They celebrated the victory on the field, with all the cups while Anastasia was in Nemanja’s arms.

Izvor: Instagram/cecaraznatovic/printscreen

This is how she cheered him on from the stands:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  all the numbers of the 2022 budget between customers and turnover

You may also like

computer-on-off-pc-account-for-electricity-overheating | MobIT | News

Trinidad and Tobago diplomat elected as president of...

“Fubar”: the return of the 90s series

From Burundi to Sicily, a one-year-old girl saved...

Mondo Japan conference at the Feltrinelli: Manga in...

South Korean environmental groups ask the South Korean...

There is a lot of politics behind the...

Baba Simon, first Venerable of Cameroon

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra magenta available exclusively...

Udinese | Ag. Pereyra: “I don’t exclude that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy