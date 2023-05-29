Anastasija Ražnatović lost her baby | Fun

Nemanja Gudelj announced that he and Anastasija Ražnatović lost their baby.

The football player shared this information on his Instagram, stressing that this is a very painful moment for them. Nemanja does not hide how much the news about the loss of the baby affected them, and they asked everyone for understanding in the difficult times they are going through.

“We shared good news with you and you were with us with all your heart, congratulations and messages. Thank you for that. Unfortunately, now we have bad news, but we know that we will have your support and understanding that we do not want to talk about it. To our great regret Anastasia and I lost our baby. This is a painful moment for us, but our love will overcome this too,” he wrote.

