Anastasija Ražnatović pregnant | Fun

Anastasija Ražnatović, as reported by the media, is pregnant with her boyfriend Nemanja Gudelja and is in her fifth month.

Source: Instagram/RaznatovicAnastasia

The daughter of Svetlana Ceca Ražnatović, Anastasia is reportedly in a different state and is expecting her first child with soccer player Nemanja Gudelj. She has been in Spain for some time now, where she is enjoying herself with her boyfriend. How much they love each other and how serious this relationship is, is shown by the fact that Nemanja and Anastasia will become parents in a few months.

They use every free moment to spend together, and share fabulous memories from Spain with their followers on Instagram.

Anastasija cannot currently return to Serbia because of the papers, so she missed the coming of age of her sister Helena Ocokoljić, as well as the birth of her cousin Krstan Ražnatović. After learning that she is in a different state, it is clear why she missed such important events of the Ražnatović family.

Ceca then stated that Anastasia could not leave Spain because of the papers, and many social network users speculated that she might still be pregnant.

(WORLD/Blic)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!