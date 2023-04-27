Anastasija Ražnatović will get married in Spain | Entertainment

Anastasija Ražnatović will marry her chosen one Nemanja Gudelj in Seville.

Anastasia is four months pregnant, and the birth is expected in October. Now everything has been revealed about the wedding that will take place in Spain. As the local media write, Anastasia and football player Nemanja Gudelj plan to organize an intimate wedding for only their closest relatives and friends in July of this year in Seville, and then a gala wedding and a church wedding will follow next year..

“Tasa wanted to give birth in Spain so that her daughter could get their citizenship. That’s why she initiated the procedure to obtain permanent residence in that country. However, that procedure has not yet been completed, so she cannot come to Serbia. But she can’t wait to to end it in order for her to come to Belgrade, because she misses her family a lot,” a source close to the couple begins the story.



He also explained the details:

“This year, they will not have a big wedding, but an intimate ceremony, due to Gudelj’s obligations at the Sevilla club. Only family members and closest friends will come to Spain in July, and Anastasia and Nemanja will get married in the municipality so that the baby is not born in to an extramarital union. But next year they are having a church wedding and a big wedding to which they will invite family, friends and colleagues. They will organize a party for several hundred people,” he adds.

