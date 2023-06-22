ANAV Buses account for only 0.7% of climate-changing emissions. The modal shift envisaged by the PNRR results in a reduction of 1.7% – News

The total number of buses in circulation on the national territory accounts for only 0.7% of climate-changing emissions. This is what emerges from the results of the study conducted by RINA presented by ANAV, the Confindustria bus passenger transport association.

The report “Energy transition and technological neutrality in LPT” conducted by the multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy summarizes the technical and regulatory conditions that make a gradual energy transition necessary to achieve the pre-set decarbonization targets.

And the results of the study show the importance of the modal shift, from private mobility to collective transport, as a catalyst for the decarbonisation of the passenger sector.

“The total number of buses in circulation on the national territory accounts for only 0.7% of climate-altering emissions – underlines the President of ANAV, Nicola Biscotti, taking up the RINA study -, while the mere achievement of the modal shift objective envisaged in PNRR, i.e. transferring 10% of private motorized mobility to collective mobility, would be able to achieve a double result, i.e. equal to a 1.7% reduction in total climate-changing emissions”.

In the short and medium term, the inclusion of zero-emission vehicles in the vehicle fleet is conditioned by technological and infrastructure constraints, as well as by higher construction costs on average, especially for electric and hydrogen battery vehicles. In the light of this scenario, the latest generation of traditional and hybrid fueled vehicles can still constitute an alternative, alongside the potential offered by biofuels deemed worthy of careful investigation and experimentation.

A first return of experience presented by the study also suggests a coefficient of substitution of diesel buses with electric ones between 1 and 2; factor that can vary depending on the characteristics of the route, the mission profile, the type of vehicle and other environmental factors.

Alongside the aspects already mentioned, the study identifies the expansion of the offer of bus types and the learning of vehicle-related skills as the other central challenges that the entire sector will have to face in the short term to allow entry to system of new zero-emission technologies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

