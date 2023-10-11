Home » ANBTI The National Association of Italian Tourist Buses against the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan – Current affairs
World

ANBTI The National Association of Italian Tourist Buses against the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan – Current affairs

by admin
ANBTI The National Association of Italian Tourist Buses against the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan – Current affairs

With a note Riccardo Verona, president of the National Association of Italian Tourist Buses, wanted to express his thoughts on the issue linked to the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan.

“The safety, legality and safety of citizens and professionals are at the top of the objectives and work of our Association but must be guaranteed, in our opinion, with shared and truly effective actions.

Objectively, we do not see these characteristics as the basis of the resolution of the Milan Council which, starting from last October 2nd, in order to continue to circulate within Area B of Milan, has imposed on heavy vehicles the obligation to wear sensors for the so-called ‘ blind spot’.

This measure, while intended to be an incentive to road safety, in practice leaves more than a doubt both in terms of its real effectiveness and in terms of some aspects of possible legal illegitimacy.

In the case of tourist bus companies and the road haulage sector with vehicles designed in general, this rule is extremely penalizing. In fact, the Municipality of Milan obliges to install a device (at considerable cost) which the EU will make mandatory in July 2024 only for new vehicles and what’s more it apparently cannot be approved by the DMV.

The imposition of such devices is of no use without a 360° reasoning on the mobility of Milan and all national and European municipalities, and it is even less useful if not associated with a correct and transparent information and training campaign for all users of the street.

See also  Stefan Dragojlović horoscope from April 24 to 30, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

As an Association, we unite and support the warning sent in recent days by the FAI – Conftrasporto Italian Road Transport Federation – which urged the mayor of Milan and his council to suspend this resolution as soon as possible. It is right to pursue increasingly higher safety standards but let’s do it in a shared and truly effective way”.

You may also like

Millions of Americans Set to Witness Rare ‘Ring...

Israel will have a government of national unity

Fast Food Society “Ides Of Mars” Review (2023)

Exploring Web Compatibility Issues: CNN

The Kfar Aza massacre and the ‘beheaded’ children,...

Consisting melius quam speculari — BETTER ON THE...

Lidia Weakens to Tropical Storm, Mexican Government Issues...

Putin will make his first foreign trip to...

Chevron Shuts Down Natural Gas Field in Israel...

CoD and the other titles will arrive in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy