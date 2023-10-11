ANBTI The National Association of Italian Tourist Buses against the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan – Current affairs

With a note Riccardo Verona, president of the National Association of Italian Tourist Buses, wanted to express his thoughts on the issue linked to the obligation of blind spot sensors in Milan.

“The safety, legality and safety of citizens and professionals are at the top of the objectives and work of our Association but must be guaranteed, in our opinion, with shared and truly effective actions.

Objectively, we do not see these characteristics as the basis of the resolution of the Milan Council which, starting from last October 2nd, in order to continue to circulate within Area B of Milan, has imposed on heavy vehicles the obligation to wear sensors for the so-called ‘ blind spot’.

This measure, while intended to be an incentive to road safety, in practice leaves more than a doubt both in terms of its real effectiveness and in terms of some aspects of possible legal illegitimacy.

In the case of tourist bus companies and the road haulage sector with vehicles designed in general, this rule is extremely penalizing. In fact, the Municipality of Milan obliges to install a device (at considerable cost) which the EU will make mandatory in July 2024 only for new vehicles and what’s more it apparently cannot be approved by the DMV.

The imposition of such devices is of no use without a 360° reasoning on the mobility of Milan and all national and European municipalities, and it is even less useful if not associated with a correct and transparent information and training campaign for all users of the street.

As an Association, we unite and support the warning sent in recent days by the FAI – Conftrasporto Italian Road Transport Federation – which urged the mayor of Milan and his council to suspend this resolution as soon as possible. It is right to pursue increasingly higher safety standards but let’s do it in a shared and truly effective way”.

