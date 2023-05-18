Home » Ancelotti’s Real Madrid was asphalted, finishing 4-0
World

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid was asphalted, finishing 4-0

by admin


by gds.it – ​​12 minutes ago

It will be Manchester City-Inter in the Champions League final on 10 June in Istanbul. Pep Guardiola’s team eliminated Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid by winning the second leg semi-final 4-0 (brace from Bernardo Silva, own goal from…



See also  Yana Rykhlytska, Bakhmut's iconic rescuer dies

