Ancient Europeans’ Staple Diet Revealed: Algae and Aquatic Plants

Ancient Europeans had a taste for algae and aquatic plants, according to a study published in the academic journal Nature Communications. The research, conducted by archaeologists from the University of Glasgow and the University of York, analyzed molecules preserved in fossilized dental plaque to reveal evidence of this ancient dietary preference. Previous archaeological records did not accurately capture this taste for nutrient-rich plants and algae, often attributing the presence of algae to fuel, food packaging, or fertilizer. The introduction of agriculture around 8,000 years ago was believed to have caused a decline in seaweed consumption. However, the recent study demonstrates that seaweed and freshwater plants were a staple food for early Europeans. The researchers examined the teeth of 74 early humans from various archaeological sites across Europe and detected identifiable chemical markers in dental calculus, such as lipids, amino acids, and alkylpyrroles, which revealed the consumption of algae and aquatic plants. The study also suggests that it was not only coastal communities that ate seaweed, as evidence was found in sites located far from the coast. The researchers hope that their findings will encourage the inclusion of seaweed and freshwater plants in modern diets, given their nutritional benefits and historical significance as a staple food for ancient Europeans.

Share this: Facebook

X

