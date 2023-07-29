Home » Ancona, ants on an elderly woman in the emergency room
Ancona, ants on an elderly woman in the emergency room

Ancona, ants on an elderly woman in the emergency room

In the emergency room of the National Institute of Rest and Care for the Elderly in Ancona, an 88-year-old woman was found with some ants on her. She to notice the episode, after having lowered the sheet that covered the old woman, she was her carer. She, the latter allegedly photographed the patient’s conditions, informing her family members, who turned to the carabinieri. The internal investigation launched by the management of the facility revealed the presence of “only one ant”.

