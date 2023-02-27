

The first guests of the event dedicated to the world of comics that will animate the majestic Mole Vanvitelliana on 22 and 23 April 2023 have been presented.

Sign the official poster of Ancona Comics & Games Leo Ortolani, a celebrity among fans of comics.

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023 (10am – 8pm) the capital of the Marche region will host Ancona Comics & Games within the walls of the Mole Vanvitelliana which for the occasion will lend themselves to framing a place of connection dedicated to lovers of contemporary Pop Culture, fusion of comics, animation, gaming, action figures, cosplay, cinema, TV series, fantasy, sci-fi and everything related to the new frontiers of entertainment.

And that’s not all: the event will be the ideal place to meet industry professionals and, in fact, there will be big names taking part in the show e ai meet&greetstarting with the author Leo Ortolani who signs the institutional manifesto of Ancona Comics & Games 2023, for the colors of Sarah D’Imporzano. The famous cartoonist will be present during the two days to meet the large population of his fans, to sign copies and sketches.

Il on the ground of guests continues with Peter Ubaldi: class of ’55, voice actor, host, singer, author and actor the artist for almost two twenty years with his works is part of the childhood and pre-adolescence of three generations. Among the many characters of him, we remember the puppet Four, Doraemon, Scooby-Doo, Patrick Stella and many others. Pietro Ubaldi will be a guest throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday morning, you can meet him to take a picture with him, get an autograph and buy his CDs and vinyls.

The singers will also be present Stefano Bersola, known as Steph B., e Letizia Turra. Stefano Bersola is the interpreter and co-author of many theme songs for cartoons such as I Cavalieri Dello Zodiaco and City Hunter, but he is also the voice of the theme song for SUPER WINGS and the new animation series DOV’È WALLY? signed Dreamworks Animation, currently airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Letizia Turrá, on the other hand, boasts collaborations with numerous artists and is linked to the world of animation for having recorded the Rai television theme songs of The Incredible Adventures of Zorori, a famous series of children’s books adapted into three anime series.

He will be part of the guests too Giorgia Vecchiniknown to the public of geek enthusiasts as a presenter, speaker, content creator and connoisseur of the Anime world of the 80s and 90sso as to hold the Guinness Book of Records for the largest collection in the world dedicated to the Incantevole Creamy and winner of the 2005 WCS World Cosplay Summit in Japan.

There will also be room for cinema: the production house Squatter Teamformed by directors Alessio Napolitano and Luca Pincini who have made numerous small nerd-themed fan movies in the past, will present the independent medium-length film The Tiger Wears Blackinspired by the cinema of Dario Argento and filmed entirely in Ancona and its provincehighly appreciated by critics and the local press.

Sunday 23 April 2023 to delight the public will be there Eliza Rosselli, author and voice of Winx Club songs, the Fairies created by Iginio Straffi from the Marches, founder of Rainbow and creator of the cartoon famous all over the world. With her live, Elisa will catapult the spectators to Alfea to sing all the songs and theme songs of the Winx Club together, it will be possible to take selfies together and receive her autograph. The artist is also the author of the theme songs for Maggie & Bianca Fashion Friend, Monster Allergy, Pop Pixies, she has recorded commercials and participated as a performer on TV with Maurizio Crozza and many others.

Ancona Comics & Games will be more than a market exhibition: the pentagonal artificial island designed by the architect Luigi Vanvitelli in 1733, located inside the port of Ancona and connected to the mainland by three bridges, it will offer an area of ​​20,000 m² where you can find different thematic and interactive areas.

Il Poste Italiane temporary philatelic service will be present with the space dedicated to special postmarks, created exclusively for Comics Fairs and the sale of its products in the field of comics and animated films, with previews, rarities and exclusive materials.

Among the most intriguing are to mention the Self Area, a section dedicated to emerging designers or professional authors who want to present their originals or reproductions, l’Area GameTradewhere there will be stands dedicated to Force Of Will, the most famous trading card game in the world, Digimon Card Game, Dragon Ball Super Card Game and, finally, ONE PIECE Card Game, very famous Japanese anime.

Video game lovers will be able to play for free and challenge each other in a big way Area Videogames with many workstations between PC and next gen consoles with the best current and vintage titles.

Visitors will find a fully equipped Area Comfort Food to savor many tasty specialties of different international cuisines. For a break, between a morning and an afternoon spent inside the Mole Vanvitelliana.

Honorable mention goes to the area dedicated to K-pop, where screenings, rallies, guest flashmobs and second-hand markets will await you where you can exchange or sell and buy merchandise.

For all content creators and for those who just want a souvenir photo, Ancona Comics & Games will offer the Shooting Zonewith various setups and proposals by the AIFA amateur photographers association and by Gurren LEdit.

In the stage area there will be entertainment, shows, performances and the cosplay competition, open to beginners and more experienced interpreters of this culture which from the Orient has made its way into the hearts of all fans of the worlds of fantasy.

During Ancona Comics & Games the Homer State Tactile Museum ‘Touching Art’ will be open to visits with free admission and, upon reservation, it will be possible to visit the ancient guard paths on the walls that enclose the fortress, to admire breathtaking views.

Ancona Comics & Games will meet you on 22nd and 23rd April 2023 at the Mole Vanvitelliana in Ancona for a weekend of pop culture and fun.

In short

Ancona Comics & Games

Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April 2023 at 10-20

Mole Vanvitelliana, Quay Giovanni da Chio, 28, 60121 Ancona (AN)

Organization: Blu Nautilus Srl

www.fieredelfumetto.it

Entrance ticket:

– Online ticket €9.00 www.diyticket.it

– Nominal 2-day online season ticket €16.00 www.diyticket.it

– Single ticket at the cash desk € 13.00

Comics Fairs Facebook page Comics & Games:

Comics Fairs Instagram page Comics & Games:

Pagina Facebook Ancona Comics & Games:

Evento Facebook Ancona Comics & Games: