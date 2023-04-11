In the cultural and linguistic mixture specific to the DRC come out unique words and expressions, specific to the Kinshasa people. Made up of French, or even English and Lingala, these terms that we call “Kinoiseries” explain certain situations and qualify certain people.

The DRC is a former Belgian colony and the French language is one of the legacies that the ancestors received and which has been transmitted from generation to generation until today. First French-speaking country in the world following its population estimated at 112,000,000 inhabitants, this great country with more than 48 million French speakers to its credit in 2022, will host the ninth edition of the Francophone Games in 2023.

Photo credit: photographer from the streets of Kinshasa

On the occasion of the perpetual celebration of the French language, we make you discover this linguistic diversity of which the people of Kinshasa are champions.

“In the Noises”

« Be in the noises », term used to express the attitude of atmosphere of the weekend. It determines the location of a person who is in a noisy place (in a party, nightclub, etc.). Made famous by comedian Herman Amisi, this expression has entered the Kinshasa lexicon and intends to stay there.

« You will kemba »

Founded and made famous by a Kinshasa interpreter during a sermon, this phrase containing English and Lingala has become a common term in Kinshasa.

From English ” you will » which expresses the future and Lingala « kemba which means to endure, to suffer; this sentence means the fact that one says to someone ” you will still suffer, it is not over yet, you will still live this suffering“. Often used in a convivial setting, it nevertheless hides a truth, that is the fact that we warn someone about something and that he is stubborn, and when things turn sour, we throw at him ” you will kemba“. You can also hear I’m kembing“, also used to express one’s own pain.

“Second Office”

Polygamy is not legal in the DRC. Nevertheless, some men consider and maintain their mistress as their wife at home, to the point of renting them an apartment or buying them a vehicle. These mistresses are commonly called second office, unlike the wife who is called first office. The man leads a life of bigamy with two households.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Maycon Marmo

“Auntie ya neighborhood”

In Kinshasa, any old maid, woman advanced in age having 38, 40 years without marriage, still living under the parental roof is nicknamed “tantine ya quartier” (aunty of the district). Often, these women have enjoyed their youth well, not worrying about age, marriage or even their future, having no professional career, they are financially dependent on people. On the other hand, women of these same ages having a stable job without marriage, are not frowned upon, they are rather called swing women.

“Fake Mummy”

The term mummy in Kinshasa means woman, young girl. Associated with the adjective false, it qualifies an ugly woman, not having what is needed in the place that is needed, that is to say a nice size. This is often done when a woman does not respond favorably to the expectations of a man who approaches her for a date.

Not caring about the feminine gender of the word that follows the word false, what matters is understanding. There are also similar combinations: fake darling, fake little one.

« Priest »

In Kinshasa when we speak of a priest, people no longer allude too much to a Mass officer, they think directly of a boss, that is to say someone who offers money to people. Yes, because this rich man is a priest in Kinshasa who offers money to people who sing for him, who praise him. At this word priestthe people of Kinshasa have added the adjective great to express the immensity of this person’s fortune.

For this purpose we will hear: wana aza high priest » which means in French, « this one is a lucky man ».

” Yawn “

“I’m in my bathroom., I am exhausted, discouraged… The verb to yawn has gained another meaning through the involuntary distortion of its meaning in Kinshasa. It has been used for some time to express total discouragement, abandonment.

All these expressions are the very beauty of Lingala, the main national language of the DRC, because the fact that it is mixed gives it a particular style. But in the end, when we went through the bench of the university, we prefer to respect the grammatical standards.