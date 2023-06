Can artificial intelligence convince the faithful with a good homily? The question, which joins the many already known on the subject, is making the rounds on the web after the ChatGpt chatbot, the software capable of creating texts or images like human beings, celebrated mass in the Bavarian city of Fuerth. From the altar, where a large screen has been installed, the avatar of a bearded man exhorted the 300 faithful gathered in the Lutheran church of San Paolo to stand up and pray.