TUNIS – It was January 19, 2000. E Bettino Craxi he died ill and “in exile” (he, his loved ones and supporters said) in Hammamet, in his beloved Tunisia. Visiting Tunis today, to bring Italian support to a country victim of a serious economic crisis, Antonio TajaniForeign Minister and Vice President of the Council of Ministers, has not forgotten that anniversary, 23 years later.