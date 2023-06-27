And inside the Wagner group?

Three days after the end of the uprising attempted between Friday and Saturday by the group of Russian mercenaries Wagner against the Russian army and government, there are still many things to be clarified about the future of the group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. For example, it is not known with certainty what the reaction of the members of the group was to Prigozhin’s decision to interrupt the “march” towards Moscow. In the last two days, however, several newspapers have begun to collect testimonies from Wagner’s mercenaries who said they were frustrated and disappointed with how the revolt ended.

In fact, around 19:30 Italian time on Saturday the announcement of the agreement had arrived which had also involved the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. The terms of the deal are unclear, but there has been talk of some kind of exile of Prigozhin to Belarus and Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday evening that the mercenaries will have two options: either to resign from Wagner and join the regular army, or they too go to Belarus like Prigozhin (it is not even clear how this sort of “exile” would take place, given that Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin and Russia has enormous influence in Belarus).

The first hypothesis seems rather unlikely to various analysts and experts on Russia: «On the one hand there would be Russian conscripts who are not well paid, motivated or trained, on the other very well paid mercenaries who are not interested in the chain of command: how do they unite?” he said to Sky News military analyst Sean Bell. The resistance of Wagner’s members to being assimilated into the regular army – the assimilation had been desired and announced by the Russian government itself – could also have been one of the possible reasons that had prompted Prigozhin to begin the “march” towards Moscow.

The disappointment and frustration at the disruption of the revolt also seem to be confirmed by several messages posted on the Internet by soldiers of the group or their supporters. The messages, which have been analyzed by some international media, are mostly found in group chats and public channels on Telegram, a messaging app widely used by the Wagner group for its propaganda in these months of war, and which is in fact its main channel of communication.

Mark Krutov, journalist of Radio Free Europeaccessed private group chats used by relatives of Wagner fighters, and shared the content of some messages with BBC. “They have simply been betrayed. I trusted Prigozhin, but what he did is dishonorable,” wrote one woman. “She shouldn’t have done that. This is pure treason,” another user replied. In another message displayed by BBC and posted on a public channel with 200,000 subscribers, a man claiming to be a Wagner mercenary accused Prigozhin of destroying the group “with his own hands” and of “ripping off everyone he could.”

In another group, however, a conspiracy thesis was advanced according to which the revolt would have been organized by the Russian government itself in cahoots with Prigozhin. According to this thesis, Putin wanted to test the loyalty of Russian military leaders in this way, and in particular of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who in recent months had been repeatedly publicly criticized and insulted by Prigozhin. It is a groundless thesis, and as underlined by the Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko, director of the Penta research center in Kiev, «if it was staged, what was it for? To show everyone how weak Putin is? What happened was a public humiliation of Putin.”

However, it is difficult to say precisely what the reaction of the members of the group was, who until now had shown great unity around Prigozhin’s leadership. To get more information, we will probably have to wait a few more days, to better understand the terms of the agreement that stopped the revolt and the intentions of the mercenaries regarding their future.

