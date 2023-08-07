“And it is immediately joy and smiles”

07 August 2023 09:01

The singer returned to Italy on Saturday 5 August from Santo Domingo, where he was on vacation and was the victim of a bad fall on his bicycle



Young people begins rehab and gets a surprise visit from Gianni Morandi: “And it’s immediately joy and smiles and stories of scars and broken bones and words of friendship”, writes the singer on Instagram posting a series of shots and stories in which he shows the gym where he spent his first physiotherapy session together with the friend and colleague: “I’m here to experience my Sunday of physiotherapy and he appeared, @morandi_official…”. Back in Italy a few days ago, Lorenzo Jovanotti seems to be back on track immediately. In mid-July he stayed victim of a bicycle accident while on vacation in Santo Domingo, a fall, which cost him a compound fracture of the collarbone and femur in three places.

“@fabrifisio appointed him assistant therapist (the boy has some experience in ascents). Gianni told me that tomorrow morning he’s leaving for dates in the south and wanted to see me otherwise he wouldn’t leave peacefully. Good things. Full speed ahead!”, added Jova in his long post and then concluded: “Gianni told me that tomorrow morning he’s leaving for the dates in the south and he wanted to see me otherwise he wouldn’t leave peacefully. Good things. Full speed ahead!”



Gianni Morandi’s comment to his colleague’s post was immediate: “Lorenzo, I found you very well and well assisted by the great Fabrizio Borra. I returned home happy”.

The Jova and Morandi relationship In recent years there have been many and increasingly frequent collaborations between Lorenzo Jovanotti and Gianni Morandi. The two collaborated on various productions, including the one in Sanremo with “Apri tutti le porte”, which allowed Morandi to reach third place. It all started after the accident in which the singer was the victim: “I was in the hospital and he called me Jovanotti to ask me how I was and to tell me that he would send me a song to make me happy”. That song was “L’allegria!”, a very successful single which then found space in an album in which Jovanotti signed five songs. Their relationship has become increasingly important: “From that moment a collaboration with him was born which led me to attend him, make many dates with him at the ‘Jova Beach Party’.

Jovanotti and the accident in Santo Domingo The singer was on vacation with his wife in Santo Domingo and had taken the opportunity to take a bike ride through the sugar cane plantations, when he fell and broke his collarbone and femur in three places. It was he himself who gave the news to his fans, posting two videos on TikTok, where he explains that he will have to be operated on.



Jovanotti: “It’s terrible” In the images posted on TikTok, Jovanotti appears on a hospital bed. “I broke my collarbone and my femur in three places”, says the singer, “it hurts terribly, it hurts like hell. But I found an orthopedic here in Santo Domingo and tomorrow, maybe, they’ll operate on me, they’ll have to put in a titanium nail “.

In the following hours, Jova kept the fans updated: “It’s a rather common operation, it recovers, it will take some time. But in short, I’m here, I’m alive (…) And then I do some I rest. And then I start moving again. Fabrizio (Borra, his physiotherapist for 26 years, ed.) told me that the sooner we get back on the move and the sooner he heals”.



After the intervention, Jova reassured the fans and showed himself on social media with a bandaged chest: “Successful surgery”.

And now here it is right at work, ready to go back to business as usual.



