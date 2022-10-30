ROMA – The sixth arms package for Ukraine, with the anti-aircraft defense systems requested by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the new premier Giorgia Meloni. The decision that will give shape to the government’s profession of Atlanticism should arrive around mid-November with an inter-ministerial decree. And he will try to allay the fears of the Allies about the pro-Russian sympathies of Silvio Berlusconi e Matteo Salvini. Equipment invoked by Kiev to defend its cities. Weapons with such a range, underlines a majority source, “to allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves, not to attack on Russian territory”. A clarification, this, for the use of the most recalcitrant government shareholders. Because under the heading Ukraine the signs of intolerance are already beginning to be felt. They transpire in the words of “peace” pronounced yesterday by the League’s deputy prime minister.

But let’s go in order. The commitment “to continue providing assistance to Ukraine” Giorgia Meloni discussed on Monday – the White House reported – in a phone call with the American president Joe Biden. It is confirmation of Washington’s attention. A beacon on the approval of the sixth arms package as the first ‘Atlantic’ decision of the new government. “To date there is nothing”, assure leading sources of the Ministry of Defense. And in fact the new decree should arrive only after a confrontation in NATO with the new minister Guido Crosetto. But in the never interrupted conversation with Kiev and the Alliance, a willingness to contribute with anti-aircraft missiles has already emerged.

Italy and France would have agreed to supply together a SAMP-T battery, the very modern and very expensive surface-to-air missiles of European production: Rome should provide the radar systems, Paris the missile launchers with ordnance, instruments capable of guaranteeing a complete shield to Kiev because they can intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones. Furthermore, Italy, in coordination with Spain which trains Ukrainians, should supply batteries – at least three – of old Spada / Aspide surface-to-air missiles removed from service.

In concrete terms, the inter-ministerial decree (secreted in its contents) will have to be signed – as it has been until now – by the defense ministers, Crosetto, Antonio Tajaniand the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. One from FdI, one from FI, one from the Lega. All government shareholders will have to put their face on it. But the times could be lengthened by a procedural problem: the law provides that before sending the decree is illustrated to Copasir, but after the appointment of Adolfo Urso as minister, the Security Committee, extended pending the appointment of the new members, no longer has a quorum (4 members out of 8). If the weapons decree arrives before the appointment of the new Copasir – complicated by the dispute over the presidency between the Third Pole, Pd and M5s – an intervention by the presidents of the chambers could be needed to integrate the body.

So far the procedural hitches. Far more worrying is the political knot. Because at the end of the year the decree that covers the shipment of weapons, adopted by Mario Draghi after the political coverage given by Parliament with a resolution. To confirm the line of support for Ukraine also in 2023, another resolution will be needed, a new parliamentary vote, to be then translated into a rule that extends the expiring decree or into a new decree.

Not an easy step. Which could turn those distinctions that run through the League and (more hidden) FI into dissent. Salvini himself in an interview with Bruno Vespa for his book he hits the peace button again: “Italy asks for an international conference. There is an aggressor and an attacked, but all wars end at a negotiating table. Ukraine is an injured party and the international community will guarantee the agreement “. The deputy prime minister, who denies the League’s ties with Moscow but returns to defining the penalties harmful to Italian companies, assures that he does not want to oppose the sending of weapons. But it is not difficult to measure the distance from Meloni. The premier, who will soon go to Kiev, said: “Peace is achieved by allowing Ukraine to defend itself”. The ally’s words are rumblings, for now.