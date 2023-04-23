Home » And one day Boris Johnson said: “I am the fuhrer”
And one day Boris Johnson said: "I am the fuhrer"

And one day Boris Johnson said: “I am the fuhrer”

LONDON – “I am the fuhrer. I’m the king who makes the decisions.” With these incredible words, when he was prime minister, Boris Johnson he allegedly reprimanded his spokesman, communications director and political strategist Dominic Cummings. A book just published in England reveals it, Johnson at 10 (implied: at 10 Downing Street), the work of two well-known journalists and political commentators, Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, based in part on rumors by Michael Govea longtime minister and deputy prime minister in the Conservative government led by Johnson between 2019 and 2022.

