And so where is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

A little less than two weeks after Wagner’s armed uprising in Russia there are still many uncertainties about what happened to the fighters of the group who participated in the uprising and especially to their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. On Thursday, in a sort of press conference, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko increased these uncertainties, because he denied that Prighozin and his fighters are in Belarus, as had instead been given for certain in recent days.

Prigozhin and Wagner group members were supposed to be in Belarus on the basis of the Lukashenko-brokered deal on the second day of the uprising. The deal stipulated that Prigozhin and his mercenaries would go to Belarus in exile and in return the Russian state would drop the charges against them for crimes related to the uprising. But now that, at least according to Lukashenko, neither Prigozhin nor Wagner’s mercenaries are in Belarus, it is not clear whether the agreement is still valid. At the moment, above all, there is no certain information on Prigozhin’s whereabouts.

First of all, we must consider that there is very little information about the whereabouts of Prigozhin and the fighters of the Wagner group, they are almost all unconfirmed and come from Lukashenko. The Belarusian president first said that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus and then, on Thursday, denied his own words. Prigozhin, on the other hand, in the two weeks since the revolt has communicated a couple of times via voicemail on Telegram but has never spoken of his position or that of his men. Even Russia has never confirmed anything: Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, had said shortly after the revolt that Prigozhin and his friends would go to Belarus, but had refused to say where they actually were.

Lukashenko’s press conference on Thursday was a relatively notable event in itself. The Belarusian president, who has governed the country in an authoritarian manner for almost thirty years, summoned around twenty journalists to the presidential palace in the capital Minsk, including many foreign correspondents: there were, for example, journalists from the New York Times and of BBC. This is quite unusual: how has explained the reporter of New York Times that was present, press accreditations to foreign journalists are usually only granted when Lukashenko believes it would be convenient for him to speak with the foreign press.

The press conference lasted almost four hours and Lukashenko, the journalists who were there wrote, was very jovial, he often joked and called all the journalists by name.

On Prigozhin Lukashenko said that to his knowledge the head of the Wagner group was in St. Petersburg, Russia, and then said: “Maybe he went to Moscow, maybe somewhere else, but he is not on the territory of Belarus.” .

The fact that Prigozhin was not in Belarus was paradoxically the least surprising news. Since the end of the revolt, on more than one occasion his private jet had been tracked as it flew to St. Petersburg, where Prigozhin was born and where the Wagner group had opened its offices a few months ago, and for this reason rumors had been circulating for some time that that Prigozhin was not permanently in Belarus, but was moving between there and Russia. An official from the US Department of Defense, speaking anonymously with the New York Timessaid that since the day of the uprising Prigozhin has been in Russia for most of the time, but that controlling his movements is difficult because Wagner’s boss often uses doubles and disguises.

Lukashenko, moreover, said that at the moment Prigozhin is a “free man”, that is, he has not been arrested and has no criminal proceedings against him, and added that according to him he will not be killed: “You think that Putin is so malevolent and vengeful enough to kill Prigozhin tomorrow, but no, that won’t happen.’

The other notable piece of information given by Lukashenko is that apart from Prigozhin not even the fighters of the Wagner group would be in Belarus, as was instead believed. He said: “Wagner’s fighters, who are very serious, are still in the camps to which they retired after Bakhmut,” that is, after conquering the Ukrainian town in May. It is unclear where these encampments would be located. Some media talk about the camps of the Wagner group in the rear of eastern Ukraine, which are said to be in the Luhansk region; others they spoke of camps in southern Russia, near the city of Krasnodar.

Satellite images had also come out in recent days that seemed to show the construction of a camp in an abandoned military base 130 kilometers from Minsk, where many experts had said the Wagner group would be stationed in Belarus.

If indeed neither Prigozhin nor the fighters of the Wagner group are in Belarus, it means that one of the main terms of the agreement that ended the armed uprising would not have been respected. Lukashenko, however, said during the press conference that the agreement is still valid. The reporter of BBC who was present at the conference said that “it seems that there are under-the-table conversations that journalists are not included in”.