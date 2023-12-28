… And “The Crown” ended its journey in the sixth season – MONDO MODA

I confess that even watching the Netflix series “The Crown”, had a very vague and different idea about the English monarchy. He found it curious how the population idolized a system that was so old and antiquated that nothing suited the current world.

I remember watching some films about Henry VIII and his six wives (who had some killed), Queen Elizabeth Tudor with Cate Blanchett (because of the actress and the costumes), Queen Victoria, the (almost queen) Mary Stuart and “The Queen” (because of Helen Mirren’s performance as Elizabeth II).

However, I always found everything very boring, monotonous and repetitive. The characters were treated with such reverence that they didn’t even seem like they were real people. And that always irritated me. The only exception, up to that point, was “The King’s Speech”, which I found a little less boring than average. Maybe because he stuttered.

I’m very lazy in the world of celebrity gossip, but of course I knew a few things about Princess Diana, her chaotic marriage to Charles and a thing or two about her children. So much so that I was recently shocked by the image of Prince William bald. I wondered where I was when he started losing his hair…

Anyway… To be very honest, I always thought these people were a bunch of leeches. Slutty, unemployed and swimming in money from inheritance and taxes paid by the population. And they also only served to fuel tourism in London.

Then, in 2016, with the debut of “The Crown”, a series created by Peter Morgan, things started to change.

The historical context caught my attention. I didn’t remember how important Prime Minister Winston Churchill was in ending the Second World War. I liked the way the series portrayed his last days with such delicacy. John Lighgow’s impeccable performance also helped ensure interest.

An aside: two years later the film “The Fate of a Nation” appeared, in which Gary Oldman plays the same role (and won all the awards of the year). I hated the film from beginning to end.

Going back: another thing that also gained my interest is the key point of the plot – the Crown. In this case, she is represented and defended by Queen Elizabeth II. In other words, she plays the protagonist of the plot.

The first seasons showed his ascension to the throne at the age of 25, his understanding of the obligations required for such a role and his understanding that he knew the world solely through the eyes of the books presented in his preparation to reign (but not as a formal education).

Other topics were the first years of marriage with the temperamental sexist Phillip, the confrontations with the rebelliousness of his younger sister Margareth (who was much more fascinating, charismatic and exciting), the ‘confrontation’ with the beautiful, chic and famous Jacqueline Kennedy and the teachings received by the powerful Winston Churchill, who held the role of Prime Minister for the second time (the first lasted between 1940 and 1945 – reign of George VI – and the second between 1951 and 1955 – Elizabeth takes the throne in 1953).

It was fascinating to watch his look of strangeness in the face of the great challenge that destiny placed in front of him.

In the third and fourth seasons, the adolescence of a very shy Charles, his involvement with Camila Parker Bowles, his courtship and marriage with Diana and the impactful presence of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. It’s a pleasure to follow the ‘meetings’ between actresses Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson

On Thursday and Friday, the divorces of Elizabeth and Phillip’s four children (Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward), Princess Margaret’s troubled personal relationships, Diana’s confrontation with media power, her tragic accident, William’s childhood and adolescence and Harry, Charles’ marriage to Camilla and the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Actuations

Claire Foy shined as Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons (she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards). As well as Matt Smith (Phillip), Vanessa Kirby (Margareth) and the aforementioned John Lithgow (Churchill).

Following her Best Actress Oscar win for “The Favourite,” Olivia Colman took over the role of Elizabeth in the third and fourth seasons. Alongside her, Tobias Menzies (Phillip), Helena Bonham-Carter (Margareth), Charles Dance (Lord Mountbatten) and Josh O’Connor (Charles). In the 4th, Gillian Anderson (Thatcher) and Emma Corrin (Diana) enter.

It is considered the best season of the series. Awarded with Emmys for Best Drama, Actor in a Drama Series (Josh O’Connor), Actress in a Drama Series (Olivia), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Gillian), Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tobias), Writing in a Drama Series ( Peter Morgan), Directing in a Drama Series (Jessica Hobbs for the episode “War”), Cast, Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Claire Foy), Photography and Editing.

During the cast change for season 5, Imelda Staunton had the difficult task of taking on the character after so much praise (and awards) received by Olivia. Her performance was highly criticized, as she seemed apathetic, almost robotic. Unlike her predecessors, she was not even nominated for an Emmy or SAG Awards.

However, in the sixth and final season, she took control of the character and stole the show. She delivered truth and emotion in the role of a powerful woman who becomes weakened when she begins to lose her main allies in life – her sister and mother. The episode dedicated to the end of Margareth’s life is beautiful. She and Leslie Manville shine.

Final

“The Crown” ended its journey fulfilling what it promised: an Ode to the representation of the Crown. Regardless of whether or not you like the British monarchy or whether or not you agree with its existence, the Crown is a historical institution, attached to traditions that are forced to reevaluate themselves in the face of intense recent decades, especially in the communication revolution thanks to the emergence from Internet.

The sequence of the episode in which the Queen consulted Prime Minister Tony Blair about what she could do to ‘modernize’ the Crown is great. Among the suggestions, eliminate some positions, such as Herb Blower, Swan Caretaker, Crystal Cleaner, Bagpipe Blower, among others. In the end, she understood that each one had its importance.

Yes I know. I’m embarrassed to know that the series wasn’t faithful to the story. Look: it’s a fictional plot. It’s not a documentary. Of course, situations were ‘romanticized’ or ‘invented’ by the screenwriters. Hollywood is not a history book. Much less cinema, television or streaming services.

It is commonplace for historians to criticize works of fiction when they are not completely faithful to the facts. “The Crown” is no exception. Guys, it’s logical that this would happen.

There were 54 episodes across the six seasons. Every time something involving the story happened, I was suspicious of its authenticity. Either I would take a break right away or wait for the episode to end. I ran to Google (which isn’t even the most reliable source). When the subject was complicated, I tried to check the information in other sources. So I had as much fun as I learned.

I devoured all six seasons. The last one, I was involved with other marathons and only marathoned between the 26th and 27th of December. Sometime in 2024, I want to review the seasons in sequence. I’m sure I missed some fascinating subject from this incredible series called “The Crown”.

