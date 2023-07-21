Home » … And the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star 8 is… – MONDO MODA
Canadian Jimbo is the winner of the RuPaul Drag Race All Star 8. Shining in practically the entire season (she won the finals four times), she defeated Kandy Muse. She is the first ‘non-American’ artist to win the All Star.
James Insell is a Canadian designer and drag queen, best known for competing on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World and is now inducted into the Hall of Fame as an All Star winner. She won $200,000.

Kandy Muse and Jimbo @ Disclosure

The edition also featured the debut of the Queen of a Fan Game award, in which the season’s losers have a new chance. The fun and charismatic LaLa Ri was chosen. She won $60,000.

Lala Ri @ Paramount

