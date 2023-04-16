… And the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is… Sasha Colby – MONDO MODA

Sasha Colby became the first trans woman to win the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. In the final challenge, she defeated Anetra in the dubbing of the Disco Music classic “Knock the Woods”, by singer Amii Stewart.

It was a close win as both were great! However, Sasha’s victory is meant, after all, for years there were rumors that RuPaul did not want trans women running on the show.

Remembering that last year, Kylie Sonique Love won the “Drag Race All Star 6”, becoming the first trans woman to win in the American franchise.

In addition to defeating Anetra, Sasha knocked out the talented (but very pretentious) Luxx Noir London and venomous Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

The final episode of the season featured a special appearance by Jinkx Mansoon, twice victorious (season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in 2013 and also the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, being crowned “Queen of the Queens”). Last January, she became the first drag queen to star in a play on Broadway. She played Mama Morton in the “Chicago” revival.