And the winner of the 1st. Caravan of Drags season is… – MONDO MODA

Prime Video crowned this Friday, May 26, the big winner of the first season of caravan of drags. After different challenges in eight cities across the country, Hellena Borgys was consecrated with the title of Sovereign of the Caravan and took the prize of R＄150 thousand. In the program presented by Xuxa Meneghel and Ikaro Kadoshi, ten drag artists traveled aboard an extravagant bus. In each location, the competitors’ creativity and adaptation was put to the test as they faced challenges inspired by different Brazilian regional traditions. All nine episodes of Caravana das Drags are now available exclusively on Prime Video. The series is one of the newest additions to the Prime membership. Prime members in Brazil enjoy savings, convenience and entertainment all in one subscription.

The drag Hellena Borgys is a creation of dancer, choreographer, scenic director and makeup artist from Minas Gerais Uátila Coutinho. The artist has also directed Miss Brasil Gay shows in 2021 and was part of the cast of the largest dance companies in the country, such as São Paulo Cia de Dança, Grupo Corpo and Cia de Dança Deborah Colker.

In the following interview, her first as the big winner, Hellena talks about her influences as an artist, her trajectory on the program and what the public can expect from her in the future.

How did drag art come into your life?

Hellena: Drag came in when I lived in Rio de Janeiro. I had no contact with the art of drag, but once I wanted to put on makeup. I went to a party that had other drag queens – including there I met Ravena Creole, who participates in the program – and I was highly praised, even though it was the first time I got dressed. And then, the whole process of understanding why I was doing it began. That’s when I really started creating Hellena, bringing the character to life, taking makeup references, references in the drawings I made when I was a child. Hellena brings a lot of what my life is about. I started to tell my life through Hellena.

You are a multifaceted artist: dancer, choreographer, makeup artist, visual artist, among other aspects. How do you think this baggage influences your drag art?

Hellena: I come from a very, very simple family. My mother is a maid, she raised me and my sisters alone. And I was a kid who was bullied a lot. When I was little, I lived in a city in Minas Gerais that is extremely conservative. So I feel like I started to become an artist there. I always liked to draw because it was the only thing I had to do and, moreover, I started dancing at the age of 14, and in dance I found myself as a person because I was gay and had other LGBTQIAP+ people in that space. I try to bring all this baggage that I have from dance, theater, places where I’ve danced, paintings and crafts to drag. Hellena is something that brings together all the things in my life, she is the result of my story.

What motivated you to join the program?

Hellena: When I found out that the Caravan was going to happen, I thought: this is the opportunity I have to show my work. So I was very focused on doing that. I started to prepare myself to go on the show: I trained hairdressers, I trained stand-up – because I was terrified of the microphone – and I learned to sew. So, I studied all the things I was going to do, I disciplined myself to get there ready.

One of the highlights of Caravana das Drags is the fact that you can visit different cities in the country. Which one did you like the most?

Hellena: The city I most enjoyed visiting was Diamantina (MG), because I’m from Minas Gerais and I love my state. We took very nice tours, we were able to learn more about the history of the city. It was a very cool trip, a very incredible process!

In episode 7, in São Luís (MA), you played Ney Matogrosso, in the Secos & Molhados era, you were highly praised and won the challenge. Is that a moment that you are proud of during your time on the Caravan of Drags?

Hellena: Making Ney was very transformative for me, because people in my city had him as a negative reference, of offense. But Ney is an icon, there was no way in a program like this someone not represent or talk about him. It was very emotional for me. Of the entire Caravana process, when I see that video, I am proud of the commitment with which I took Ney to the stage.

Especially in the last episode, the audience could see the companionship between you and your husband. How does he support you in your career? How is this support network between the two of you?

Hellena: We believe in each other a lot. I really believe in him as an artist and as a person and for him it’s the same for me. Hellena became everything she became because of his support. Doing drag is very challenging: from putting yourself together, composing the looks, performing and, after all that, still dealing with criticism. It’s a process and you have to have someone to support you throughout it, otherwise you’ll give up. Thales, my husband, develops my costumes, helps me think about my artistic acts…we create drag together and having that support makes the art richer.

And how has the reception been from fans on social media since the show’s debut?

Hellena: Look, I’m really enjoying it! I don’t read haters, my husband does that job. But I receive many messages from people who identify with me, who are inspired by my art, and even drawings from children who liked Hellena and what I presented on the program. So it’s been a really cool exchange with the public. Also, I’ve been able to get some jobs because of my performance on the show and that was one of the things I wanted the most.

After winning the Caravan of Drags, what do you want and what will be the next steps for Hellena Borgys? How will the award impact your life?

Hellena: I intend to have an art space, where I can unite my drag and all the looks with the Thales studio, a dance room and an area dedicated to Yoga, which I practice and also teach. Also, I want to continue helping my family financially, with the doors that the program opens for me. I don’t have the ambition to be famous, I just want to work, be able to create more and be recognized for it. I’m a very creative person, I have a lot of ideas and I want people to buy into them so I can make it bigger and bigger.