… And the winner of the 1st Drag Race Brasil is… – MONDO MODA

What’s Up, Lindas?! In the grand final of DRAG RACE BRASIL, a MTV, o Paramount+ it’s at World of Wonder announced Organization as the winner of the first season of the competition.

All episodes are now available on Paramount+and also on WOW Presents Plus, in the rest of the world, excluding Brazil, and will be available on Paramount+, in the USA, at a later date.

THE CROWN IS HER! Directly from Rio de Janeiro, the drag artist, performer and visual artist, who mixes Afrofuturism with Carnival, Organzza is the combination of all the artistic expressions of a fagot child who today plays at making art. And now she is the first Brazilian Drag Queen Superstar!

DRAG RACE BRASIL featured Grag Queen as presenter and Bruna Braga and Dudu Bertholini as judges. The cast of queens who competed for the coveted prize of R＄150 thousand and, of course, the title of Drag Queen Superstar, was made up of: Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Dallas de Vil, Diva More, Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet and Tristan Soledade.

