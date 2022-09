LONDON — “I hope you drown!” Today will be the very probable coronation of the new British Prime Minister of Liz Trusswhich should win against the former finance minister Rishi Sunakto happen to Boris Johnson. But more or less embarrassing episodes of her youth re-emerge from the current foreign minister. When she wasn’t the aspirant Margaret Thatcher of the 21st century but an activist girl, indoctrinated by left-wing parents and opposed to nuclear power and the monarchy.