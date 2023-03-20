Home World Anđela Đuričić about Ana Ćurčić and Zvezdan | Entertainment
World

Anđela Đuričić about Ana Ćurčić and Zvezdan | Entertainment

by admin
Anđela Đuričić about Ana Ćurčić and Zvezdan | Entertainment

Anđela Đuričić spoke about the relationship between Zvezdan Slavnić and Ana Ćurčić, which she said she heard all kinds of things from her boyfriend and revealed it in front of the cameras of the Association.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“The two of us are used to each other, it’s great for us. After these three months, we figured out what, when, and how. I figured out when I should let him go and talk to him,” she said. Angel about her love for Slavnić, who is 22 years older, whom she claims is her ideal man, and for Ana Ćurčić that she will never stop loving him.

“These are a lot of serious things, I’m glad to see them solve them. I don’t know what to say, strange things happen. She chased him, he was the love of her life, and the two of them kept going into other relationships. Namely, she went from one to another, he nicely says that he cheated on her. I trust her and him. He told me that their physical contact was mutual. Everything was there, according to Zvezdan’s stories. I know that they are both gamblersshe went with him at first to control him, and then she started little by little and played around, that’s what ber told me. She definitely loves him and that is undeniable, she will love him forever“, said the Montenegrin woman who regularly condemned on social networks and in public.

See also  Similar to smallpox, the virus reappeared in the U.S. after nearly 20 years|U.S.|Smallpox|Nigeria_Sina News


Angela about Anna and Zvezdan
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

SP-Arte takes place from March 29th to April...

France, rejected the motion of no confidence in...

Udinese News | Mancini’s words and the choice...

top quality-price ratio 2023 by the German Quality...

what the former US president risks

OPEL / Vivaro-e and Vivaro-e HYDROGEN under examination...

Fuzzy Haskins, Parliament-Funkadelic, dies at 81

Olivier Dubois, a French journalist who was kidnapped...

The Spanish Ace criticized Benzema after the game...

Putin in Mariupol, during the interviews a woman...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy