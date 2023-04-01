Home World Anđela Đuričić addresses the family in tears | Fun
World

Anđela Đuričić addresses the family in tears | Fun

by admin
Anđela Đuričić addresses the family in tears | Fun

Anđela Đuričić addressed the family and through tears apologized for their actions, and in the address she also listed the things she wanted them to deliver to the Cooperative.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela has been in a relationship with Zvezdan Slavnić for three months and doesn’t mince words when confronting his ex-unmarried wife, and the participants of the love triangle are by no means standing on the green branch. This time she stood in front of the camera and tearfully addressed her family in Herceg Novi, who are rumored to not leave the house because of her daughter’s shame. In addition, she didn’t forget the list of things she neededso she took the opportunity to ask for them, which caused violent reactions from viewers and users of social networks.

“I hope you don’t have any problems, I love you a lot. I’ve never been in this situation, I believe I caused you a lot of stress, don’t be offended. I hope there won’t be any more of these scenes, I’m not in a corner. Send me something, just so I know you’re all okay, and let me know how you’re doing. I love you so much, I miss you. Aleksandra, you know everything, I know that you are always there, as is my family. Mom, please, that list of make-up to send me for Easter, please, body baths, I don’t have any more, they stole everything from me. I need a black jacket and pants, please, I really need that, if you can send me something else, please also a black babydoll with a bathrobe, I need perfume and black shorts XS, and things in size S… If I remember something else, I’ll say it…”

See also  About 2,000 tourists quarantined on board after the new crown epidemic broke out on a cruise ship entering Australia – yqqlm

“I would like you to send me something for Ana Spasojević and Lepog Mića, and especially for Mica. If I didn’t have him, I don’t know who I would complain to, he is like a father to me here, I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have him, he means a lot to me, and I would like you to send him something. It is very difficult for me without you, now I have created the most difficult situation, and you did not deserve this. If I knew it would be like this, I wouldn’t have entered here, but life happened to me, no matter how many times I say sorry, I sincerely entered all this. If I’m wrong, what to do, time will tell. I love you, please send me a card, and if you can, mom, some of those things and a present for Mica,” said Anđela in her address to the family, and only then, when she recited the list of what she needed, did she return to the excuses .


Anđela Đuričić apologizes to the family
Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

“I’m sorry again, I love you so much. I’m sorry for doing what I did to you. It’s not hard for me. I’ll deal with it, I’ll deal with it. It’s hard for me because of you, because I know how hard you’ve been. .. You didn’t deserve it. If I had known it would be like this, I might not have entered.Life happened to me, maybe I didn’t react the best…This will hurt forever. I really honestly got into this. Please send me an Easter card,” she begged through tears.

See also  Tim, Kkr and the Government at work for a unique offer on the web

See also the recent scene with her 22-year-old boyfriend Zvezdan Slavnić, which shocked the public:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

songs of surrender and the 40-song superdeluxe edition

Carlo Vicentini kills his wife, 2 children and...

Vremenska prognoza Saturday 1 April 2023 | Vremenska...

In France, the anti-influencer law: possible fines and...

Sainz leads FP2, 9th Leclerc and 11th Verstappen...

Usa, a tornado devastates Arkansas: one dead and...

Unions agreed to meet with Macron Info

Anel Ahmedhodžić on the target of English clubs...

Before von der Leyen’s visit to China, he...

the canine units are also in the field

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy