Anđela Đuričić addressed the family and through tears apologized for their actions, and in the address she also listed the things she wanted them to deliver to the Cooperative.

Anđela has been in a relationship with Zvezdan Slavnić for three months and doesn’t mince words when confronting his ex-unmarried wife, and the participants of the love triangle are by no means standing on the green branch. This time she stood in front of the camera and tearfully addressed her family in Herceg Novi, who are rumored to not leave the house because of her daughter’s shame. In addition, she didn’t forget the list of things she neededso she took the opportunity to ask for them, which caused violent reactions from viewers and users of social networks.

“I hope you don’t have any problems, I love you a lot. I’ve never been in this situation, I believe I caused you a lot of stress, don’t be offended. I hope there won’t be any more of these scenes, I’m not in a corner. Send me something, just so I know you’re all okay, and let me know how you’re doing. I love you so much, I miss you. Aleksandra, you know everything, I know that you are always there, as is my family. Mom, please, that list of make-up to send me for Easter, please, body baths, I don’t have any more, they stole everything from me. I need a black jacket and pants, please, I really need that, if you can send me something else, please also a black babydoll with a bathrobe, I need perfume and black shorts XS, and things in size S… If I remember something else, I’ll say it…”



“I would like you to send me something for Ana Spasojević and Lepog Mića, and especially for Mica. If I didn’t have him, I don’t know who I would complain to, he is like a father to me here, I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have him, he means a lot to me, and I would like you to send him something. It is very difficult for me without you, now I have created the most difficult situation, and you did not deserve this. If I knew it would be like this, I wouldn’t have entered here, but life happened to me, no matter how many times I say sorry, I sincerely entered all this. If I’m wrong, what to do, time will tell. I love you, please send me a card, and if you can, mom, some of those things and a present for Mica,” said Anđela in her address to the family, and only then, when she recited the list of what she needed, did she return to the excuses .



“I’m sorry again, I love you so much. I’m sorry for doing what I did to you. It’s not hard for me. I’ll deal with it, I’ll deal with it. It’s hard for me because of you, because I know how hard you’ve been. .. You didn’t deserve it. If I had known it would be like this, I might not have entered.Life happened to me, maybe I didn’t react the best…This will hurt forever. I really honestly got into this. Please send me an Easter card,” she begged through tears.

