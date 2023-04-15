Anđela Đuričić and Ana Ćurčić in the dressing room | Entertainment

For months, we have been waiting for a real clash between Angela and Ana, who found themselves one step away from each other before Easter, and look at the reactions!

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

Anđela and Aleksandra Nikolić were looking for what to wear for Easter, when the cooperative members expect congratulations from their loved ones, after which Ana walked to her things, and then passed by Anđelaand brushed her shoulderbecomes The Montenegrin rolled her eyes and made it clear with her facial expression how much she couldn’t stand her.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

If she thought that the cameras wouldn’t record this, she was wrong, because the recording was recorded as it was, and it will most certainly be one of the topics in one of the next shows. On the other hand, Anđela never stops humiliating herself in her love with Zvezdana, so after declaring that she doesn’t remember when they brushed their teeth, she shocked the public by smelling Slavnić’s butt at the moment when it was least expected. There doesn’t seem to be a limit, but, as she always says, her “justification” for behavior is the enormous love he feels for Zvezdanfor which, as she said last night, she would she even went against her parents.



Anđela Đuričić and Ana Ćurčić Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

