Anđela Đuričić exposes cooperatives | Fun

Anđela Đuričić never ceases to intrigue the public, and this time she claims that she knows many secrets of cooperatives and that not everything is as it seemed on television.

Recently, she had a fight with Dušica Jakovljević, and then said that “there was a misunderstanding”, and now she spoke about some of the secrets she knows and revealed whether she would host certain co-workers on her show.

“It’s true, I know some things that happened. Secrets are serious as far as one’s life is concerned, presented to us differently. There will be chaos. Let them call me Ana and Kuma (after that), I wouldn’t say anything, I have nothing to talk to her about, you know who should have talked to her. But if I want business cooperation, why not, business is business. Now I wouldn’t while it’s fresh, but over a period of time it can,” said Anđela, who does not hide that she herself was taken aback by the information she received.



“I know for sure that 99% of everything was like that, so I’m in shock from the information I found out. Viewers will wonder, so the dice will be stacked. They have already happened to me, not everything was accidental, the situations that happened to me. Some things that happened made sense, and we didn’t know the reason for it,” explained the Montenegrin, and revealed who she stayed in touch with after the reality show.

“I hear from a couple of people from the Cooperative who were good to me, who were there for me, whether I was the best or the worst. Their attitude towards me did not change, these are the people with whom I will hear both privately and professionally“, said Anđela for “Hype”.

