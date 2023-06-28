Anđela Đuričić’s confession after the Cooperative | Entertainment

The disqualified co-operative worker became a host after the reality show, and soon after that she lost her boyfriend Zvezdan Slavnić, with whom she had a relationship while he was married.

Former participant of Zadruga Anđela Đuričić opened up after her disqualification from the reality show, and then her breakup with Zvezdan Slavnić, after which she went on vacation to Montenegro, and then to Croatia. After the Cooperative, she became a presenter and started a completely different life.

“Zvezdan and I haven’t heard from each other, nor do I have the need, I moved on. I don’t want to go back to it, I feel there is no fix for some things that happened, they stay forever. A conversation that has no purpose does not even need to be carried out. Let it seem to everyone that I am to blame for the breakup, I have no problem with it being my fault. They blamed me for a lot of things, even when I wasn’t guilty, so I can do it now,” said Anđela Đuričić, who is the reason for the breakup of Zvezdan Slavnić and his unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić, whom he cheated on with her in front of the reality TV cameras.



“The two of us never worked. We never even had a conversation, just arguments and I would stick to that. The moment I left the house, I stopped commenting on her. She could apologize to me for all the lies she told me. I would never invite her to the show because of the ratings. I wouldn’t do anything for the ratings, especially now that I’m hosting the show myself. I would call her only when I felt the need, as a woman with a woman, and with a person who is so ready to lie for the sake of higher goals, I would never talk. Now I see how mild I was“, believes Anđela, who admitted that she often cries.

“Honestly, I cry every day without even knowing why. I have those moments every day, I remember stressful situations that happened to me and the tears start by themselves, but that’s just normal. I accepted it as a phase that I have to go through, I think it’s healthy to cry, to get it out of me and go once and for all,” she said, and then looked back on the purchase of real estate.

“I’m still only 24 years old. It takes time to ensure that, but I believe that in the coming years I will try hard and manage to provide myself with something in Belgrade. I will live and work there, I believe that with effort and work I will manage to provide some of the things I fantasized about as a child. I have always dreamed of having an apartment in Belgrade, I will work on making my dream come true for myselfĐuričić said.



