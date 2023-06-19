Anđela Jovanović married Fun

Anđela Jovanović, daughter of the famous actor Dragan Jovanović. married her longtime partner Mihail Dudaš.

The daughter of Dragan Jovanović and Branka Pujić, the beautiful actress Anđela Jovanović, after several years of dating, stopped at the “crazy rock” with her chosen one, Mihail Dudaš.

They celebrated their special day with the people closest to them, and they had an intimate ceremony on a farm in Krčedin. About twenty people attended the party, and Anđela’s father, who even danced a ballet, cheered up the guests. The wedding ceremony was very emotional, the famous bride’s parents shed tears, and many were delighted by Anđela’s answer to the registrar’s main question.

The young actress surprised everyone when, when asked by the registrar, instead of the famous “yes”, she said something completely unexpected. Anđela decided on her original answer:

“Absolutely, of course and forever!”said the actress.

